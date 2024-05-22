Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi: Great role of the BPKP in protecting continued development President Jokowi: Great role of the BPKP in protecting the continuity of development





President Jokowi delivers a speech during the inauguration of the 2024 National Government Internal Control Coordination Meeting, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (05/22/2029). (Photo: Public Relations of the Regency Secretariat/RAH) President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the opening of the National Government Internal Control Coordination Meeting 2024, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (05/22/2024). In his speech, the President highlighted the important role of the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) in overseeing sustainable development for the well-being of the Indonesian people. “Because the BPKP has an important role, once again the BPKP has an important role to play in supervising the continuity of development so that people can obtain the maximum benefits,” said President Jokowi. The president described the role of the BPKP as instrumental in building straight tracks and ensuring that trains reach their destinations quickly and accurately. The chairman emphasized that the performance goals of the BPKP and internal supervisors are not just about adding prohibitions and signs that slow down the process, but rather about providing guidance and advice so that deviations do not occur. Instructions must be given Which who is right, given good advice who, without setting a trap, Wow, It's wrong diamine just, diamine just. This should have been fixed at the beginning, says at first, It's wrong. Don't return it. The focus is not on how many people are caught committing irregularities, but on how many people can benefit from government programs. “Go ahead, it should be fine,” the president added. The President is also aware that the challenges ahead will be even more difficult with ever-increasing government programs and spending as well as ever-higher public demands. In an era where competition between countries is increasingly fierce, speed and accuracy become very important. Therefore, the BPKP must innovate, especially in the use of technology. Now there are many toolsit's like a platform early detection and exclusion system For warningFor blacklist the parties involved fraud or other irregularities. “I think you know better,” the president said. The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani and Head of the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) Muhammad Yusuf Ateh. (FID/DNS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-peran-besar-bpkp-kawal-kesinambungan-pembangunan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos