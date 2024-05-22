Bollywood Newswrap, May 21: Sanjay Dutt leaves Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle; Imran Khan on Aamir Khan not attending award shows





On May 21, 2024, City B was graced with several exciting news. Pinkvilla has once again listed the top news that has been creating buzz throughout the day.

From Sanjay Dutt leaving Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle to Imran Khan breaking his silence on Aamir Khan not attending award shows, let's take a look back at today's news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for May 21, 2024 1. Sanjay Dutt leaves Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Duttha has left Akshay Kumar's adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues. A source close to the development revealed to us that the actor shot for the film for just one day in Madh Island.

Although several reports claim that he filmed for 15 days, in reality it was only one day of filming. The source also revealed that his character had a lot of action in the film, so he decided to step down, considering his health condition. problems.

2. Imran Khan on Aamir Khan and his family members not attending award ceremonies

In a new episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran Khan spoke about the Khan family's lack of participation in award ceremonies. He said he grew up in a family of people who were dedicated to the craft, but none of them were seduced by the glitz and fame. Advertisement

Imran added, “We take our craft seriously, we put our hearts into it, the rest is sprinkled on top, which you shouldn't be in love with.

3.Ranveer Singh is proud of his grandfather who voted even at 93

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo of his grandfather from the polling station, where he cast his vote. In the caption, Ranveer revealed that his 93-year-old grandfather voted even in extremely hot weather. He captioned his post, 93 years old. 93F outside. But he voted. He's a voter! My Rockstar Grandma.

4. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will take place from May 28 to 30. The Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise covering a distance of 4,380 km in three days and will depart from Italy. towards the south of France.

The report also mentions that the guest list is likely to include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. In addition to the 800 guests, 600 hospitality staff will also be present, according to the report.

5.Savi to present late singer KK's latest song

At the trailer launch of Savi, producer Mukesh Bhattre revealed that the film will feature late singer KK's last song and also announced that the singer died a week after recording the song.

Mukesh told the media, “This film features the last song sung by a dear friend KK. He was a singer par excellence and I always cherished my friendship with him. Together we have worked on many songs and he has given many hits to the industry. You can discover his latest song in Savi. He died a week after recording the song.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

