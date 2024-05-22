Politics
Conservatives view social services as an afterthought
The Conservatives have promised to resolve the social services crisis once and for all. They promised that no one would have to sell their home to pay for care and that they would not raise taxes for it. They broke all those promises and our welfare system is still on its knees.
Half a million people in England are waiting for social care: elderly and disabled people find themselves with their safety, independence and dignity threatened, and many more stuck in hospital beds while they are healthy enough to leave, if only there was home care or care. home beds available.
Liberal Democrats believe that social services are vitally important in their own right. It gives individuals the freedom to live their lives as they choose, as independently as possible and for as long as possible. But there’s no escaping the fact that you can’t fix the NHS without also fixing social care. For too long, conservatives have treated social services as an afterthought.
Take January 2023. It was an NHS winter crisis like no other. We have seen reports of people dying in the back of ambulances and suffering the indignity of care in corridors. For the first time, some of us wondered if an ambulance would show up if we called it. The government scrambled and spent millions to buy care beds, to quickly remove those who were well enough not to be hospitalized.
But this mad rush was a false economy. By placing patients in nursing homes rather than in their own homes with in-home care, it cost the taxpayer more. Additionally, because older adults can quickly lose mobility in environments other than their own homes, experts have warned that this will also be detrimental to patient outcomes.
This crisis should not have surprised conservatives. They have had years to tackle it and have done virtually nothing. Reforms have been repeatedly delayed under Rishi Sunak, and even if he brought them forward tomorrow, they would not come close to resolving this crisis. The Conservatives had the opportunity to reform the welfare system, but they failed.
Reforming the welfare system is one of the UK's biggest challenges, and it cannot wait any longer. Ultimately, the only way to truly resolve this mess is to forge long-term cross-party consensus. But the parties also need their own projects. That’s why we Liberal Democrats have set out our bold and ambitious plans to provide free personal care.
Under our plan, no one, whether in a nursing home or in their own home, would have to pay for daily care. Needs such as help with bathing, taking medication and dressing would be fully covered. This would free everyone from the fear of catastrophic costs for essential care; it would end the need to sell your home or possessions to pay for essential care; and it makes the whole system much fairer than it is today. Families would no longer face healthcare costs they cannot afford, as is the case now.
We will also fill the thousands of vacancies by introducing a minimum wage for carers set at 2 times more than the current minimum and creating a Royal College of Carers so their voices are heard nationally. At that time, caregivers were recognized and appreciated for their skills and hard work. An adequately staffed workforce would transform social services.
These plans come at a price and clearly outline our spending plans in our manifesto, but the cost of inaction is much higher. Political parties can no longer get rid of the problem. Now is the time to tackle this crisis.
This article first appeared in a Healthcare Spotlight print report, published May 17, 2024. Read it in full here.
