Did the February 8 poll results melt the judges' hearts towards Imran?





ISLAMABAD:

The results of the February 8 general elections have far-reaching implications for the higher courts as PTI founding president and former prime minister Imran Khan managed to obtain relief in important cases.

Soon after the general elections, judges of the Islamabad High Court urged Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to convene a full court meeting to discuss the current situation where court proceedings were being “manipulated” by intelligence agencies in politically high-profile cases.

However, the IHC chief justice did not summon the entire court. Subsequently, six IHC judges were forced to write a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking advice on the current situation.

Soon after the letter surfaced, a malicious online campaign was launched against the IHC judges, particularly Justice Babar Sattar.

However, all the tactics used against these judges did not work as they remained firm in their decisions, which irritated the “power circles”.

In the first week of April, an IHC division bench stayed the accountability court judgment in which Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana (depositing of gifts) reference ).

Another division bench of the IHC headed by its Chief Justice Farooq granted bail to Imran and his wife in the ₹190 million corruption case.

With the intervention of the IHC, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were established in coordination with the Adiala Prison Superintendent for the “smooth conduct of meetings” of the incarcerated Imran with his lawyers, members of his family, friends and colleagues.

The most significant development was seen on Tuesday, when a three-member bench of the IHC agreed with the view of the two judges in dismissing a petition seeking disqualification of Imran for failing to disclose his alleged daughter, Tyrian White , in its application documents.

For the first time, it was revealed that the IHC chief justice had recused himself from hearing the case in May last year. The six IHC judges revealed in their letter that the other two sitting judges, besides the IHC Chief Justice, had been pressured by state institutions on the matter.

The IHC judges even urged the IHC Chief Justice on May 10 to initiate contempt proceedings against intelligence officials for their interference in judicial functions. However, the IHC Chief Justice showed restraint.

Despite their best efforts, state institutions failed to achieve a favorable outcome in the Tyrienne case. It is possible that the IHC division bench will conclude its deliberations on Imran's appeal against the judgment in the encryption case on Wednesday (today).

Although Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa did not provide any significant relief to Imran, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, suspended the membership of dozens of members of the PML-N, PPP and other parties. » members, who are notified as MPs with reserved seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided not to allocate them to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – a small party in which the PTI, which fielded its candidates as independents at the polls, found refuge.

Similarly, the Lahore High Court overturned some decisions of the ECP for narrating that PTI-backed MLAs lost their seats.

On April 16, Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC allowed the petition and set aside the ECP's decision to conduct a recount in NA-81 Gujranwala in which Azhar Qayyum Nahra of the PML-N was declared the winner.

The LHC ruled that the ECP could not overturn its own decisions as it did not have review powers.

Imran also enjoys relief from lower courts in criminal cases.

A larger five-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJP Isa allowed Imran to participate in the court proceedings via video link.

Similarly, PTI Chairman Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was released from jail after several months of imprisonment. Party vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also expected to be released if the IHC accepts Imran and his appeals in the figure case on Wednesday.

On the other hand, clashes between the executive and the judiciary have intensified. It is not easy for the “powerful circles” to fight at the same time on two fronts: the judiciary and the PTI.

The next two weeks will be significant as to how the “powerful circles” will deal with both the PTI and the judiciary in the current situation.

After strong resistance from the judiciary, state institutions may change their policies towards the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2467702/feb-8-polls-results-melted-judges-hearts-towards-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos