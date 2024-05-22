SEKA President visits Ersin Tatar in Melbourne





The leader of the Turkish-occupied northern part of Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, the so-called “pseudo-state president” of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, internationally recognized only by Turkey, is said to have arrived in Australia with Melbourne as his heir. first stop.

In response, the Coordinating Committee for the Struggle in Cyprus (SEKA) Victoria sent a letter to state Premier Jacinta Allan, copied to Deputy Prime Minister Ben Carroll and Greek-Australian “super minister” Steve Dimopoulos .

Dear Prime Minister Allan, It has come to our attention that Ersin Tatar, the so-called “president” of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, will arrive in Australia on May 22. His first stop is Melbourne. The TRNC is not recognized by any country except Turkey. We understand that the Australian Government has assured the Republic of Cyprus that it will give no legitimacy or substance to the Tatar visit and has informed local governments and state parliaments of Australia's official position ( non-recognition of the “TRNC”). We commend the Prime Minister and his Government for clearly and unequivocally expressing Australia's position. It would also be completely inappropriate for a minister or representative of the Victorian government to meet with Mr Tatar. You will understand that Greek and Cypriot Australians are upset by Mr Tatar's visit. Many Cypriot Australians are refugees from northern Cyprus where they lost their homes, land and all possessions to Turkish invaders. Some of them have also lost loved ones, many of whom have been missing since 1974. We believe that the purpose of Mr. Tatar's visit is to push for the recognition of the illegal “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”. I must explain how this entity was created almost 50 years ago. In 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus and divided the island by force. The invasion was a brutal military operation that targeted civilians and soldiers alike. Many war crimes have been committed by the Turkish military and have been internationally recognized as such. This included unlawful killings of soldiers and captured civilians as well as rapes of women. In the end, 1,619 Greeks were missing: soldiers, civilians, children, women. 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus fell to the Turkish army and almost a third of the population, some 164,000 Greek Cypriots, were forcibly uprooted from their homes and villages as part of an ethnic cleansing operation. In fact, more Greek Cypriots became refugees than the total number of Turkish Cypriots on the island. Five decades later, the Turkish military is still there to support the puppet government, despite UN resolutions calling for Turkey's withdrawal. Turkey has also engaged in a vast illegal program of colonization and Turkification of the occupied territory. There are now over 200,000 illegal Turkish settlers in Cyprus, in flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention. It is this illegally captured and occupied territory which has been named the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” and which Ersin Tatar “governs” as “President”. No country other than Turkey recognizes this “republic” as legitimate. A statement from you making clear that your government will not engage with Mr. Tatar and supporting the Federal Government's position that we believe is necessary is much appreciated. Sincerely Pavlos Andronikos, President, IN Victoria

