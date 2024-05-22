Pakistani court rejects petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Tyrian White case. A larger three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, dismissed the petition seeking to disqualify the PTI founder for concealing information regarding his alleged daughter Tyrian White in nomination papers submitted for the 2018 general elections. Last year, Muhammad Sajid, a resident of Islamabad, had filed a plea seeking disqualification of Khan. has been pending since May 2023, following the dissolution of a three-member bench by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The decision was taken after the verdict of two judges regarding the maintainability of the petitions was uploaded on the court's website. The High Court clarified that without the signatures of Chief Justice Farooq, the opinions of two judges could not constitute the court's verdict and be uploaded on the court's website. During the hearing, advocate Hamid Ali Shah, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned that Salman Akram Raja had filed an application for adjournment of the case. In response, Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhuta argued that the case had already been settled and the verdict had been uploaded on the website. However, lawyer Shah pointed out that the verdict had been removed from the website and a new tribunal had been constituted through a press release. Justice Jahangiri questioned Panjhuta's involvement in the 'case, to which he responded that he was a retained attorney. The judge then noted that the opinions were provided by Justices Kayani and Tahir. Lawyer Shah asked for time to prepare, saying he could help the court only after reviewing the verdict. Justice Jahangiri noted that the IHC Chief Justice had recused himself and the bench had delivered a majority decision, thereby dismissing the disqualification plea against Khan. The petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, alleged that Khan did not disclose his daughter Tyrian in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the 2018 general elections.

