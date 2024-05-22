The 10th World Water Forum officially begins, the President of the World Water Council calls everyone to become “Water Warriors”





Bali, Indonesia, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially opened the 10th World Water Forum on Monday (05/20/2024) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC). In his speech, Jokowi introduced the Balinese Subak irrigation system, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2012. During the opening ceremony, Loc Fauchon, President of the World Water Council, expressed the hope that Indonesia the actions could be replicated by all countries and highlighted the importance of water protection and conservation.

President Joko Widodo (front, left) posed for a photo with World Water Council President Loc Fauchon (front, right) and several World Water Council committees for the 10th World Water Forum Water 2024 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Monday (20/5/2024)

After the opening ceremony, President Jokowi chaired the high-level meeting during which he said all countries should use this momentum to reinvigorate real action and collective commitment to address the challenges of water by sharing knowledge, promoting innovative solutions and implementing integrated water resources management. On the same day, the political sessions started with the parliamentary meeting which was officially opened by the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives. Mrs. Empress. She said Parliament would support the agenda to ensure water security through diplomacy. On this occasion, the Bali Youth Plan organized a series of side events, including the sessions of the World Youth Parliament for Water, the session of the youth delegates of the World Water Council and the presentation of youth prize. The Forum Fair and Exhibition was also launched with a total of 160 participants from 17 countries, while the Bali Street Carnival brightened up the day with parades. The day concluded with a “Leaders’ Visit” to Ngurah Rai Forest Park (Tahura), during which President Jokowi highlighted the collective responsibility to conserve and protect the mangrove ecosystem. According to Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, 10 heads of state, including IndonesiaTimor read, Fiji, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, HungaryAnd Moroccoas well as the deputy prime ministers, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Slovakiaand three special envoys from the presidents of the Netherlands, Franceand the United Arab Emirates are present and will participate in the series of events. In addition, 105 ministers from 132 countries and organizations, as well as 13,000 participants are participating in the forum. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418031/the_10th_World_Water_Forum.jpg

