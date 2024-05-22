Donald Trump wants Joe Biden removed from the White House





Former President Donald Trump called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden under the 25th Amendment after reports that federal agents who executed a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022 were prepared to use “deadly force” if necessary.

Trump wrote in a message published Tuesday afternoon in Truth Social that after leaving the courtroom during his criminal trial in Manhattan, he “saw reports that the Joe Biden Department of Justice, during of his illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid, AUTHORIZED.” THE FBI MUST USE DEADLY (LEAD) FORCE. »

The guidelines for the raid, which led to the seizure of hundreds of classified documents and ultimately criminal charges against Trump, were outlined in a court filing unsealed Tuesday, which said in part that agents “from the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary. “.

Former President Donald Trump spoke to the press late Tuesday during his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump called for impeaching President Joe Biden… Former President Donald Trump spoke to the press late Tuesday during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump called for President Joe Biden to be removed from office after reports that federal law enforcement was authorized to use “deadly” actions during the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 More Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images

“NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,” Trump added. “HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO OFFICE – 25TH AMENDMENT!” »

The context

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 40 criminal charges, accused of failing to return classified documents to federal authorities after taking the documents to the White House. The case is currently being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The document unveiled Tuesday was a motion filed by Trump lawyer Christopher Kise in February that questioned the legality of the FBI raid. The filing also claimed that federal law enforcement violated Trump's “attorney-client privilege” in obtaining some of the documents kept at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI agents who conducted the raid were ordered to wear unmarked polo shirts and planned to bring “medium and large standard weapons, ammunition, handcuffs and bolt cutters,” the FBI file says. court, which cited an “operation order” produced during the investigation. .

What we know

Trump is not the first to call for Biden's impeachment by invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which establishes the procedures for replacing the president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacity. A number of Republicans have declared Biden “unfit” to hold office due to concerns about his mental capacity and age, although experts have previously told Newsweek there is little chance any action will be taken against the president.

There was also talk of impeaching Trump under the 25th Amendment after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol led by his supporters. Some House Democrats pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Cabinet to impeach Trump following the attacks.

The former president said at a public event in Texas on January 12, 2021, that the 25th Amendment “poses no risk to me, but it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration.”

Views

Christina Bobb, a former Trump lawyer who signed a statement in 2022 before the Mar-a-Lago raid that all classified documents had been turned over to the FBI, reacted to reports of unsealed documents on social media Tuesday evening, writing, “WTF?!! They were ready to kill me?!”

“A few dozen FBI agents against me and they were ready to kill me?!!!” Bobb wrote to X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a link to the New York Post report. “What happened to the United States of America?!”

Kari Lake, an Arizona Senate candidate and staunch Trump ally, also reacted to reports of the FBI's “operation order” during the raid, writing on use deadly force in Mar-a-Lago BS raid. tells you everything you need to know about this criminal Biden admin. »

According to Frank Figliuzzi, retired deputy director of counterintelligence at the FBI, all of the bureau's operation orders contain “a reminder of the FBI's deadly force policy.”

“Even for a search warrant,” Figliuzzi posted on X. “Deadly force is still authorized if the required threat presents itself.”

Newsweek contacted the FBI by email for additional comment Tuesday evening.

And after

Trump and Biden, the presumptive 2024 presidential nominees for their respective political parties, are expected to face off in two debates in the coming months. Many early polls have shown the race for the White House to be a bit tough, although recent surveys compiled by RealClearPolling and FiveThirtyEight showed Trump narrowly ahead in a few key battleground states.

Updated 5/21/24, 7:35 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-wants-joe-biden-removed-white-house-1903291 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos