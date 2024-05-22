President Xi's purge of communist officials: astonishing similarities with Stalin | Morung Express

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS): After coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a move to strengthen his grip on the country's already authoritarian regime. Having grown up in a political environment, Xi is familiar with the inner workings of the Communist Party, his father being a senior official in the Chinese Communist Party.

Purges have long been a tool used by leaders of communist states to eliminate all forms of dissent. Mao Zedong and his “Gang of Four” purged high-ranking communist officials in China, including Deng Xiaoping, the architect of the Chinese “market.”

However, it was Joseph Stalin, the leader of Soviet Russia, who set the first standards for purges, thereby establishing a benchmark against which other totalitarian leaders were measured.

Xi Jinping is one such leader whose paranoia and relentless efforts to maintain supremacy in the communist hierarchy led to a series of purges targeting both low-level (“flies”) and high-ranking officials (“tigers”). At the heart of these purges is Xi's infamous anti-corruption campaign.

Critics argue that this campaign is a systematic strategy by Xi to completely take control of the Chinese Communist Party and the state apparatus.

Xi's consolidation of power

Xi Jinping belongs to the second generation of the communist political elite. In China, the descendants of communist political elites who participated in the War of Independence are known as Princelings or “Red Heirs,” and Xi is one of them.

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was one of the founding fathers of the Chinese Communist Party and served as the country's vice premier. As previously noted, the elder Xi experienced multiple purges during Mao's rule due to suspicions over his activities. Xi Zhongxun was arrested in 1962 and again in 1966 during the Cultural Revolution.

Despite initial privileges and support from his father, Xi Jinping had to start from scratch and was admitted to the Chinese Communist Party in 1974.

Xi came to the attention of officials during the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989. At the time, he was party chief in Ningde, in the southern province of Fujian. Even though he was far from the capital, Beijing, localized protests broke out, which Xi effectively suppressed.

Due to these serious human rights violations, China failed to secure the bid to host the 2000 Olympic Games. Ironically, this situation benefited Xi, as he was later made responsible for the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

His effective management eventually paid off and he joined the Communist Party's highest decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee. In 2012, he came to power as president of China.

Xi and Stalin: a story with surprising similarities

Joseph Stalin became the leader of the Soviet Union not because he displayed classic leadership qualities, but because members of the Politburo believed he could be easily manipulated. However, he had different plans.

Once he obtained the position of general secretary, he centralized all power within himself, effectively ignoring any notion of internal democracy within the communist party. He used state mechanisms to purge and execute his political rivals.

He notably orchestrated the assassination of Leon Trotsky, who was living at the time in Mexico, a Central American country. Stalin exiled many of his political opponents to the Gulags, located in the harshest environments in Russia.

To cultivate a cult of personality around himself, he wrote a book called “A Short Course in the History of the Bolsheviks”, which was published in 1938 and quickly became one of the most widely distributed books, selling for over of 42 million copies.

However, the book contained little historical substance and could be more accurately described as a manual for dictatorship. Scholars and experts specializing in China's political elites and Xi Jinping have highlighted his great admiration for Stalin's book.

In the same vein as Stalin, Xi Jinping also produced “The Political Thought of Xi Jinping”. This book represents a significant departure from Deng Xiaoping's vision of China, which aimed to transform the nation from a rural, backward economy to a modern, state-led economy.

Xi Jinping's recent purges within the PLA army echo the extensive purges led by Stalin, where in the late 1930s many prominent Old Bolsheviks were accused of treason and executed or imprisoned. All evidence presented in court stemmed from the defendants' initial confessions and interrogations.

It was later revealed that the accused were innocent; the NKVD (Soviet secret police) fabricated these accusations and the confessions were extracted under duress and torture.

Who did Xi purge and what should we infer from it?

During the first round of purges that began in 2012-2013, the foundations of Xi's consolidation of power began to take shape. He first targeted Zhou Yongkang, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee and national security chief, who was accused of corruption.

Subsequently, Xi targeted the “Four Big Tigers”, closely associated with the People's Liberation Army. In last year's mysterious disappearances, China's defense and foreign ministers disappeared from public view. One of the most notable incidents in this sequence was the suspicious death of Li Keqiang. He had recently retired as Chinese premier and reportedly died of a heart attack in a swimming pool.

It is crucial to recognize that in the initial phase of the purges, Xi targeted individuals who might challenge his authority within the party in the future. Most of the “tigers” purged by Xi belonged to the second generation of communist elites from privileged backgrounds.

This strategy allowed Xi to promote his loyalists. However, Xi's regime is not without its troubles. This is evident as he has begun to purge individuals previously considered close to him.

One example is Qin Gang, who rose to prominence under Xi's leadership and became foreign minister. Remarkably, after meetings with the foreign ministers of Sri Lanka and Vietnam in June last year, he mysteriously disappeared. Alongside Qin, Xi also purged top officials of China's “Rocket Force,” which manages the country's nuclear arsenal.

Xi's actions and purges closely resemble Stalin's power consolidation tactics. An authoritarian framework was firmly in place, both in Stalin's Soviet Russia and Xi's China. The distinctive impact of figures like Stalin and Xi is their monopolization of power, leading to cycles of bad decisions attributed to their subordinates.

China is currently grappling with sluggish economic growth, an aging population and U.S. sanctions, which are exacerbating its challenges. Many of Xi's policies have contributed to China's current predicament, potentially causing unrest among the population and threatening his grip on power. He is determined to maintain control, using purges as one of many strategies.

Unlike Stalin's era, when the flow of information was limited, Xi faces the modern challenge of spreading information widely and quickly, which increases surveillance and fuels his paranoia.