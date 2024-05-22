Pakistani court rejects Imran Khan's request for disqualification for concealing his daughter's alleged name in 2018 nomination papers





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Deposit. | Photo credit: Reuters

A Pakistani court has rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White while submitting his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the petition on May 21 after a gap of almost a year, Dawn newspaper reported.

The petition alleged that the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party failed to disclose his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Mr Khan's PTI party won the 2018 general election, and the former cricketer turned politician served as Pakistan's prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022.

The IHC rejected the petition after noting that a three-judge court had previously rejected it, according to the report.

Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri read the two judges' opinion issued last year and ruled that the case had already been dismissed.

On May 10, 2023, a three-member panel of the court hearing the case was dissolved by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after the opinion of two of the three judges supporting the dismissal of the petition was been posted on the court's website.

The majority judgment was removed from the website minutes after it went live and the IHC chief justice dissolved the bench.

Mr Khan's party welcomed the judgment, saying both judges had already decided the case, but the IHC chief justice tried to keep it alive on technicalities.

Senior lawyers questioned the constitution of a new court after the case had been decided earlier, the report said.

The petition said that although Khan had three children, he had only mentioned two of them in the newspapers and hid the existence of his third child.

He also alleged that Khan did not marry his alleged girlfriend Sita White, mother of Tyrian, because his father told Khan that he would not make a penny of his wealth if he married Sita.

The PTI founder initially joined the proceedings, but later backed out after he was asked to undergo a blood test, it added.

