Donald Trump's apology for 'United Reich' video raises eyebrows





Donald Trump's official explanation of the highly controversial “United Reich” line, in a recent video posted on the former president's social networks, is raising concerns.

His spokesperson's stated reason behind the appearance of the phrase, associated with Nazi Germany's Third Reich and its genocide of six million Jews, appears to differ from the social media account access information provided by Trump .

Trump and President Joe Biden became the presumptive Republican and Democratic 2024 presidential nominees, respectively, in March after a string of primary victories. On Tuesday on Truth Social, the former president shared a video suggesting there would be a “unified Reich” if he wins the 2024 election.

In the 30-second clip, the video's unknown narrator asks “what will happen after Donald Trump wins”, while a number of simulated newspaper headlines appear in the background. One of them states that “industrial strength increased considerably thanks to the creation of a unified Reich.”

Donald Trump arrives for his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. An explanation of a recent social media video of the former president with the United Reich line is raising concerns. Donald Trump arrives for his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. An explanation of a recent social media video of the former president with the Unified Reich line is raising concerns. Curtis Means – Piscine/Getty Images

There is no indication that Trump was openly referencing Nazi Germany and its ideologies that also led to the persecution and massacre of other groups, including Roma, homosexuals and people with disabilities. An estimated 405,399 Americans died during World War II fighting against the fascist regimes of Germany, Japan, and Italy.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, previously told Newsweek in a statement: “This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who did not clearly didn't see the word, while the [former] The president was in court.

“The real extremist is Joe Biden, who has turned his back on Israel and the Jewish people by bowing to radical anti-Semites and terrorist sympathizers in his party like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

Newsweek reached out to Biden's campaign via email for comment.

Since Leavitt's response, some have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to voice concerns about the explanation and who exactly has access to Trump's Truth Social account.

X user Patriot Takes shared a video of Trump speaking in Mar-a-lago, Florida, in April, in which Trump explained how Dan Scavino, a political adviser who served in the Trump administration in as deputy chief of staff for White House communications from 2020 until 2021 and director of social media from 2017 to 2021, is “the only one who has my number”, apparently referring to his Truth Social account, adding that he's the only one who can “say something horrible.”

“At Mar-a-Lago in April, Trump said that only he and Dan Scavino had access to his Truth Social account. This contradicts Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt's implication that a member of the Anonymous personnel were responsible for publishing the Reich/MAGA video,” Patriot Takes said on X.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign spokesperson via email for comment.

Additionally, legal analyst Joyce Vance noted Leavitt's response, adding, “Hard to miss the 'United Reich' frozen in the middle of the screen under 'MAGA' at the end of the video.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign told ABC News that the video was “parroting Mein Kampf,” referencing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's 1925 autobiographical manifesto, which is said to contain anti-Semitic passages and genocidal.

James Singer said: “America, stop scrolling and pay attention. Donald Trump is not playing a game; he tells America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a “unified Reich.” Repeating Mein Kampf while warning of bloodshed if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you sense from a guy who knows democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division and violence. »

