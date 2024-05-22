Meet the man expected to replace Apple CEO Tim Cook: John Ternus is the respected, mild-mannered SVP who oversaw the iPhone, iPad and AirPods, so will Cook soon to resign?





Tim Cook, 63, took over from Apple boss Steve Jobs in 2011 and since then has been widely credited with transforming the company. Not only did it introduce new product categories like the Apple Watch, but it lead the charge in mixed reality , according to Bloomberg, which blurs the lines between augmented reality and the real world. In doing so, Cook cemented his status as a titan of the tech world, but raised another question: Who will replace him? Although he has openly stated that he has no plans to leave anytime soon, according to Fortune, Cook admitted that there is a succession plan. According to Bloomberg, one man has become the favorite, 49-year-old John Ternus. Here's what we know so far about the man who could guide Apple to its next chapter

What does Ternus do at Apple? John Ternus demonstrates the M2 microprocessor during Apple's WWDC 2022 developer conference at the company's headquarters in California. Photo: Handout According to Apple's website, Ternus is the senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting directly to Cook. According to the profile, he leads the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac and AirPods. Ternus started on the product design team in 2001 and in 2013 was named vice president of hardware engineering. Apple said it was Ternus who oversaw all hardware engineering for every generation and model of iPad, the latest iPhone line and AirPods. What is the reputation of Ternus? According to Bloomberg, Ternus is well-liked within Apple and has earned the respect of Cook and other executives because he is very gentle, never puts anything in an email that is controversial, and is a very reluctant decision-maker . Bloomberg quoted Christopher Stringer, a former Apple hardware designer, as saying that Ternus was someone who never failed in any role he was raised to. Does he have the trust of Apple's board of directors? Apple has made its confidence in Ternus clear, publicly linking its name to new product launches such as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. He was also allowed to give a rare interview to CNBC alongside his colleague Johny Srouji on chips, AI and innovation on behalf of the company earlier this year. Can it do the job? Bloomberg, whose report on Cook's successor was based on interviews with several people familiar with Apple's inner workings, reported that Ternus is known for avoiding red tape and working directly with engineers on projects. As a result, the article suggests, he certainly has the support of his colleagues. What did Tim Cook say about leaving Apple? Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives for a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Indonesia, last month. Photo: AP Photo In an interview with Dua Lipa on his podcast At your service, Cook acknowledged there was a succession plan at play. I can get off the wrong curb tomorrow, he told the pop star. My job is to prepare multiple people for success, and I really want that person to come from Apple. Although Cook did not say when he planned to resign, he hinted that his departure would still take some time. What did John Ternus do before joining Apple? Before joining Apple in 2001, Ternus was a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Inc., according to his LinkedIn, and received his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. What else do we know about John Ternus? Although little is known about John Ternu's life outside of Apple, a 1994 report in the Daily Pennsylvanian hinted at an additional talent: his swimming prowess . The publication reports that Ternus won the 50-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley at a college swim meet. Ternus was on the University of Pennsylvania swim team in 1994 and an all-time letter winner, meaning he represented his university in the sport a record number of times.

