President Erdoan gives himself the power to declare a mobilization





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan granted himself the power to declare a mobilization in Turkey, a power that previously belonged to the cabinet, with a new regulation published Wednesday in the country's Official Gazette. The “Regulations on Mobilization and State of War” replace the old “Decree on Mobilization and State of War”, in force since 1990. The new regulation describes the principles and procedures for implementing the provisions relating to mobilization and the state of war, including the preparation, organization, duties and responsibilities of public administration personnel and legal entities. According to the regulations, the president can declare a general or partial mobilization in the event of an uprising, a strong and active insurrection against the nation or the republic, or behavior endangering the indivisibility of the country and the nation in the face of threats internal or external. Such a decision will be immediately published in the Official Gazette and presented to Parliament for approval on the same day. With the promulgation of the new regulations, several older regulations, including the Logistics Mobilization Preparedness Regulations of the Turkish Armed Forces 1980, the Personnel Mobilization Regulations of the Turkish Armed Forces 1991, and the Deferment Regulations of reserve personnel of 2010, were canceled. References to the repealed mobilization and state of war decree in the legislation will now be considered references to the new regulation. Mobilization is defined as the preparation, assembly, organization and use of all the power and resources of the state, especially military power, to meet the needs of a war, during of which the rights and freedoms of citizens may be partially or entirely restricted by law. The Department of Defense describes mobilization as the state when the country and nation prepares for war. Partial mobilization applies to one or more regions of the country, requiring only part of the state's power and resources. The new regulations emphasize the role of the president in these preparations and activities during mobilization. Former Turkish navy commander Mehmet Dac criticized the change on He expressed concern that the regulation aims to protect the regime from internal uprisings and potential insurrections, rather than external threats. Journalist Alican Uluda of the Turkish edition of Deutsche Welle questioned the intentions behind the regulation on X, suggesting that it could be used to quell civil unrest similar to that in Gezi Park. He warned that Erdoan could declare mobilization or a state of emergency throughout the country or in specific regions under such pretexts. Some legal experts have pointed out that this is a routine change necessitated by the country's transition to a presidential system of governance with a referendum in 2017, as this constitutional change already gave powers previously held by the cabinet in the framework of the parliamentary governance system. to the president. The regulations stipulate that preparations and activities related to the mobilization will be coordinated by the presidency. Article 15 of the Turkish Constitution allows for the partial or total suspension of fundamental rights and freedoms in the event of war, mobilization or extraordinary situations, provided that international obligations are not violated. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/05/22/president-erdogan-gives-himself-the-power-to-declare-a-mobilization/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos