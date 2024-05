Record RR and RCB IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

THE Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has entered its exciting final stage, with only a few matches remaining to determine this season's champion. During the recent Qualifiers 1 showdown, Calcutta Knights Riders (KKR) won a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)thus securing their place in the final. The spotlight now turns to the highly anticipated Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) And Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This crucial match will decide which team will face the Sunrisers in Qualifier 2 for another chance to reach the final. RR and RCB showed remarkable resilience and competitive spirit throughout the tournament. Rajasthan led by its charismatic captain Sanju Samson, relied on a mix of experienced players and promising young talents. On the other hand, the Challengers, known for their explosive batting line-up and strong bowling attack, have had a roller coaster season. With star players putting up remarkable performances, RCB aims to capitalize on their momentum and secure a place in the next round. The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be packed with enthusiastic supporters, creating an electrifying atmosphere for this high-stakes encounter. As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, both teams will give their all to keep their title hopes alive. Also WATCH: IPL 2024 – Trent Boult humorously guards Yuzvendra Chahals bowling wicket ahead of RR vs RCB clash RR vs RCB: head-to-head record In their 31 IPL encounters since 2008, RCB holds a slight advantage over RR with 15 wins. RR have triumphed 13 times against the Bengaluru-based side, while 3 matches ended without a result. Record RR vs RCB IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Statistics RR vs RCB in Ahmedabad RCB vs RR in Ahmedabad Matches played 2 2 Victories 1 1 Defeats 1 1 No result 1 0 Wins first at bat 1 0 Wins 2nd at bat 0 1 Highest total 161/3 in IPL 2022 157/8 in IPL 2022 Lowest total 130/9 in IPL 2015 134/1 in IPL 2015 Most successful pursuit 179/7 in IPL 2023 206/1 in IPL 2024 Lowest total defended 168/7 in IPL 2010 171/5 in IPL 2021 RR record at the Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 15

15 Won: 9

9 Lost: 5

5 Related: 1 (Super lost)

1 (Super lost) Won batting first: 4

4 Won the second at-bat: 5

5 Highest total: 201/6

201/6 Lowest total: 102 RCB record at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 5

5 Won: 3

3 Lost: 2

2 Won batting first: 1

1 Won the second at-bat: 2

2 Highest total: 206/1

206/1 Lowest total: 145/8 Also READ: 3 active players to play for RR and RCB in IPL history

