Important message from the Bali World Water Forum
Jakarta (ANTARA) – In addition to the predicted drought that will affect 500 million smallholder farmers by 2050, the world must face the grim reality that only 1 percent of water on earth is available for human consumption.
The saying “No water, no life, no growth” is not an exaggeration.
People understand that water is the source of life, a symbol of balance and harmony, but it can also be the source of disaster.
Water, whether too much or too little, can cause problems for all living creatures on Earth.
The conclusion of several researches is that water must be managed to the best of its ability, because every drop has value.
The message for good water management was also conveyed during the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali from May 18 to 25, 2024.
At the 10th WWF Summit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will call on world leaders and global stakeholders to strengthen collaboration in sustainable water resources management.
Indonesians have honored water since the times of their ancestors.
Local wisdom regarding careful water management has existed since the past. For example, Bali has the local wisdom of the Subak agricultural irrigation system which has been applied since the 11th century.
Udayana University Tourism Professor I Gde Pitana said that the Subak system is not only applied to support the irrigation of land or rice fields that produce food, but it is also a system endowed with spiritual and cultural values essential to hydrological sustainability.
The strength of a culture with high local values, especially related to water conservation, can become a unique tourist attraction.
The Subak system was presented at the 10th WWF as a development implementation integrating water, land and resources to maximize social and economic well-being without harming the environment. All aspects of Subak are managed based on local wisdom.
The 10th WWF is expected to encourage water conservation warriors who support peace and prosperity through inclusive cooperation to tackle global water challenges.
“The next oil”
The 10th WWF also discussed the urgency of global collaboration in water resources management to address complex global challenges.
It is fitting that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his speech, described water as the next oil, given its important role in supporting global economic and ecological sustainability.
The World Bank estimates that water shortages could slow economic growth in some countries by up to 6% by 2050.
At the same time, WWF has become highly strategic to carry out concrete actions and realize common commitments in the implementation of an integrated water resources system.
Indonesia encouraged three actions at the forum, namely increasing the principles of solidarity and inclusion, strengthening practical and innovative hydrodiplomacy, and strengthening political leadership in international water governance.
Indonesia also proposed four initiatives at the forum, namely the establishment of a World Lakes Day, the establishment of an Asia-Pacific center of excellence for water security and climate resilience, the sustainable water governance for developing countries and small island states, and the construction of certain water-related projects. .
These initiatives demonstrated Indonesia's commitment to leading global efforts in sustainable water governance.
The forum is very strategic, as participants included state leaders, international organizations and delegates from various countries. The call for global cooperation to address water resource management challenges has become extremely important.
Indeed, water management requires global collaboration and joint efforts.
Water Warriors
World Water Council (WWC) President Loïc Fauchon called on the global community to together save the Earth by becoming water warriors.
Amid the various human activities that are causing the water and climate crises, the world needs to create more water warriors.
Through the theme of the 10th WWF “Water for shared prosperity”, Fauchon invited water warriors to agree on seven main commitments.
First, the commitment of water warriors to promote water security policies worldwide.
Water warriors must also convince the world that water security requires modification and behavioral change on the part of individuals.
Water warriors around the world must call on all nations to include the right to clean water in their national constitutions, laws and also local regulations.
Furthermore, the 10th WWF has called on water warriors to participate in a water coalition that will be present at the next United Nations (UN) conference.
The Water Coalition is committed to eliminating inequalities in access to water in poor countries.
Water warriors are urged to help ensure that climate funds can also be allocated to water-related issues, including wastewater.
The world's water warriors must also call for action to ensure better water governance based on
multilateral cooperation.
WWF believes it is important to strengthen mediation rules for discussions on rivers, lakes and watersheds.
Bali, through the implementation of the 10th WWF, reminded the world of the importance of water for the survival of life.
