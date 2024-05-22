Where is Ahmad Farhad? The mysterious case of the missing poet in Pakistan | Civil Rights News





Islamabad, Pakistan A missing poet. A desperate family. A powerful security device. And a court that tries to decode contradictory statements in order to do justice. These are the ingredients of a case that has captured Pakistan's attention this week.

Hours after Ahmad Farhad, who is also a journalist, disappeared on the night of May 14, his family approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), alleging that he had gone missing from outside his home in the capital, Islamabad, by the country's authorities. powerful spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for its criticism of the authorities.

The Pakistani government said Farhad was not in ISI custody. But on Tuesday, the court demanded that security forces produce Farhad within four days, warning that they could otherwise summon senior government officials for a hearing.

So who is Farhad, how did he disappear, why is the court intervening and what did he say and what is Farhad's family saying?

Who is Ahmad Farhad?

Previously associated with various media outlets including Bol News, Farhad recently worked as a freelance journalist and frequently reported on the recent anti-government protests in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The 38-year-old, from the Bagh district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, is also known for his vocal criticism of the country's powerful establishment, a euphemism for the Pakistani army.

Syeda Urooj Zainab, his wife, told Al Jazeera that her husband said he had been under pressure from government agencies for several months over his alleged support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned on various charges which he denies. The Pakistani government and military accuse Khan's supporters of orchestrating a violent attack on state institutions in May 2023 after the former prime minister's arrest.

Zainab said her husband's ultimate loyalty was to human rights, not to any party. My husband has always been an advocate for human rights, regardless of his affiliation. He used to demonstrate in support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) when it was under pressure from the establishment, and he refused to change its principles, she added.

The PMLN is the party of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, himself a three-time former prime minister. The PMLN, when it was in opposition and the PTI was in power between 2018 and 2022, accused the military of suppressing it, just as the PTI under Khan has accused the security forces of doing so since 2022. The army has denied the PTI's allegations, and had previously rejected the PMLN's accusations.

When did Farhad disappear and what was the reason?

Zainab says her husband of six years was returning home from dinner late Tuesday night when four men grabbed him at the gate of the house and dragged him into a car.

It was past midnight [May 15]when four men, dressed in dark-colored clothing, pushed him into a large four-wheel drive vehicle as they all sped away, she said, adding that three other vehicles were also part of it. of the group.

According to Zainab, her husband had spoken to her about the possible risks to her life due to her political comments and reporting on the issues in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

He had told me that his instincts were telling him that his life could be in danger because of his comments about what was happening in his hometown. But he made it clear that the establishment had been after him for a long time, she said.

She added that two days after the alleged kidnapping, Farhad contacted her through her WhatsApp asking her to withdraw her petition to the court in return for her recovery.

Ahmad Farhad is an independent poet and journalist in Islamabad who went missing last week. [Courtesy of Rooj Zainab]

I could tell he was compelled to send the message. He asked me to withdraw my petition and he would go home. He also said he was away on private business, but that was clearly a forced statement, she said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the country's leading human rights body, has condemned Farhad's disappearance and demanded his urgent release.

The poet Ahmed Farhad must be released immediately by the authorities. The HRCP demands that these kidnappings and arrests of those considered political dissidents end immediately. There can be no compromise on artistic freedoms and freedom of expression.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) May 15, 2024

What has the court said so far?

The court, during its hearing on Monday, ordered the police to quickly find the missing poet, warning that it could otherwise summon the defense secretary to appear before it.

In its written order issued on Monday, the court also asked the police to investigate the allegations against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials by recording the statements of the officials. Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the IHC judge hearing the case, said the government needed to change people's perception of state institutions accused of kidnapping people.

But a Defense Ministry official informed the court on Monday that Farhad was not in ISI custody. Additional Solicitor General Munawar Iqbal, representing the government, told the court on Monday that Farhad was not being held captive by the intelligence agencies and assured the judge that he would be found soon.

The judge had, in an earlier hearing, said that if the state authorities failed to find the missing poet, the court would summon the prime minister.

The country has a checkered history of enforced disappearances, with the Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies accused of orchestrating the kidnappings of critics and politicians.

But Farhad's wife Zainab told Al Jazeera she was optimistic that her husband would return after the court intervened.

