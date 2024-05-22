Donald Trump campaign threatens legal action over Apprentice film





Donald Trump would like to say that you are fired from The Apprentice. Through a spokesperson, the legally embattled former president, who is currently in the midst of his criminal trial in New York, has been filming The Apprentice, a new film about his early days in real estate. The Trump campaign has threatened legal action against the filmmakers, calling the film blatantly false, trash and pure fiction.

After The Apprentices premiered at the glitzy Cannes Film Festival, the Trump campaign's chief spokesperson, Steven Cheung, released a statement on the film to Variety. We will take legal action to address the blatantly false claims made by these fake filmmakers, Cheung said in the statement. This garbage is pure fiction that sensationalizes long-debunked lies. The statement then references Trump's legal troubles, which include his secret trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, currently underway in New York. As with Biden's illegal trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will take back the White House and beat the candidate of his choice because nothing they have did not work.

Written by VF special correspondent Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as Trump at the start of his career, as he is on a ruthless path to becoming a business mogul real estate. The film also stars Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as Trump's lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn and Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova as Trump's first wife Ivana Trump . The film, which received an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes, reportedly features a younger Trump undergoing liposuction, taking amphetamine pills and undergoing plastic surgery to remove a bald spot. The Apprentice also reportedly included a controversial scene in which Trump physically and then sexually assaults Ivana. (In filing for divorce, Ivana accused her ex-husband of raping her in 1989, but she walked back her claim in 2015, telling CNN that a Daily Beast article about her earlier allegations was completely unfounded.)

According to Team Trump, the film is pure malicious defamation. The Apprentice should not see the light of day and does not even deserve a spot in the direct-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-shuttered discount movie store, Cheung continued in his statement, adding that the the movie belongs in a dumpster fire.

Trump isn't the only person associated with the film to have issues with The Apprentice. According to Variety, billionaire Dan Snyder, a Trump friend and donor who helped finance the film through the company Kinematics, allegedly believed he was helping make a film depicting the former president in a positive light. Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders who donated more than $1 million to Trump's fundraising and inauguration committees in 2016 and gave $100,000 to his 2020 presidential campaign, is reportedly furious at the negative portrayal of Trump in the film, and he brought in lawyers from Kinematics to try to get it done. to prevent the release of films.

According to Kinematics President Emanuel Nuez, the creative tension between Kinematics and the apprentice filmmakers has nothing to do with Snyder and his alleged cronyism. All creative and business decisions involving The Apprentice have always been and continue to be made solely by Kinematics, Nuez said. Brand [Rapaport] and I run our business without the involvement of other third parties. Snyder's quarter-century as owner of the Washington Commanders was filled with allegations of mismanagement and sexual misconduct, earning him a reputation as one of the worst owners in professional sports. (Snyder has denied the allegations.)

The Apprentice entered the Cannes Film Festival without an American distributor and, for now, still doesn't have one. Abbasi, for his part, ignored Trump's threat during a press conference after the film's debut. Everyone talks about him suing a lot of people; But they don't talk about its success rate, you know, before offering to show the film to the ex-president, arguing that he might be surprised by it. Vanity Fair has contacted the film's team for additional comment.

