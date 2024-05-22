Ian Bremmer Exclusive | “Xi Jinping doesn’t care about TikTok, but won’t like a US ban”





Ian Bremmer, founder and chairman of Eurasia Group, spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 about the ongoing issues surrounding TikTok in the United States. Bremmer highlighted political and regulatory challenges that could prevent TikTok's problem from being resolved before the next U.S. election. Bremmer pointed out the irony that President Joe Biden, who has an active TikTok account, is facing a complex situation in which his administration is considering a possible ban on the platform. This underscores the broader debate over national security and data privacy concerns associated with TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Entrepreneur and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt said Wednesday that his nonprofit Liberty Project is forming a consortium to buy social media platform TikTok in the United States. A law signed by Biden on April 24 gives the social media platform's owner, ByteDance, until January 19 next year to sell TikTok or face a ban. As of April 29, 2024, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimated TikTok's valuation at $100 billion, based on the app's algorithm. Bremmer noted that former President Donald Trump was also against TikTok during his time in office, citing similar concerns. Despite these ongoing issues, Bremmer mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping does not seem too concerned about the fate of TikTok in the United States, indicating possible strategic indifference or reliance on China's technology policies. “Xi Jinping does not believe that the Internet and AI technology should be wasted on consumption. He believes that it is a distraction and that the real purpose of these advanced technologies is for industry and security So he doesn't care much about TikTok, but he doesn't like being embarrassed by Americans and he certainly doesn't want to be forced under the duress of seeing a Chinese national champion sell an important asset, Bremmer said. . Bremmer's ideas reflect a broader geopolitical context where technology and national security intersect. He stressed the need for a balanced approach that addresses security concerns while considering the implications for freedom of expression and digital engagement. Read also : Exclusive | Ian Bremmer says AI is advancing faster than government regulations and poses societal risks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/technology/ian-bremmer-exclusive-xi-jinping-doesnt-care-about-tiktok-but-wont-like-a-us-ban-19416086.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

