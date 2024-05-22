How a Labor MP became a right-wing figurehead and enabled the crackdown on protests | Andy Beckett

DDuring the difficult final stages of the last Labor government, one of the stern young party functionaries who used to huddle protectively around Prime Minister Gordon Brown during his visits to public places was John Woodcock, then l one of Brown's special advisors. Despite the government's disintegration of poll numbers, Woodcock still had that New Labor cockiness, casting disdainful glances at journalists as he walked past in a fitted suit.

At the 2010 election, despite Brown's defeat, Woodcock became MP for the relatively safe Labor seat of Barrow and Furness. Three years later I interviewed him there for an article on the defense industry, of which he was a strong supporter, partly because Barrow is where Britain's nuclear submarines are built. He was surprisingly affable in company, perhaps the pursuit of election had softened him, but his inflexible, militaristic policies were nonetheless clear. Speaking about the local submarine trade, he said: It's kind of a shark. We must continue to move forward.

In the decade since, Woodcock has certainly achieved that. He is now Lord Walney, a peer created by Boris Johnson. He also works for lobbyists for the arms and fossil fuel industries, is a staunch defender of Israel and a regular critic of protest movements in Britain against these interests.

In 2020, Woodcock was appointed by the Johnson government as an independent adviser on violence and political disruption. He was asked to produce a report on the increase in the activity of far-right, far-left and other political groups, focusing on where the activities of these groups can lead to criminality and disrupt people's lives. Within these vague and therefore broad terms of reference, it would help to redefine the type of politics permitted in our public spaces.

After months of briefings to the right-wing press, this report was finally published on Tuesday. Its numerous recommendations, including the creation of a mechanism by which businesses and even individuals who can prove they have suffered significant personal or economic harm can claim damages from protest organizers, are not reassuring to anyone believes in freedom of political expression. Yet another twist in the anti-protest ratchet for rights, which looks likely to influence this government's legislation or the next Tory agenda, or both.

How could such an authoritarian report, so close in tone and content to the Conservative approach, be produced by someone with strong Labor roots? With the war in Gaza, the climate crisis, conservatives' deliberately divisive policies, and countless other issues of our acrimonious times likely to lead to more and more marches and rallies, Woodcock's role as a sort of regulator The protest made him an influential politician, despite his relatively low public profile and unelected status.

What does his career tell us about the functioning of the British military-political complex, about the right wing of the Labor Party, where his career began, and about his points in common with the Conservatives? With the Tories lagging in the polls, the left marginalized and speculation growing about a summer election, the Labor right will likely soon regain great power.

Like many people who move to the right, Woodcock grew up in a left-leaning family. I was taken by my mother during the CND marches in the 1980s, he told GB News in February. But by the time he was MP for Barrow and Furness, any sympathy he had for the peace movement was long gone. In 2013 he spoke contemptuously to me about a Labor predecessor who had lost Barrow in the 1983 election after leading a CND march through the constituency.

Once Jeremy Corbyn was elected Labor leader, Woodcock predictably became one of its staunchest internal critics. In 2018, Woodcock resigned from the party, calling Corbyn a clear risk to the UK's national security and claiming that under his leadership anti-Semitism was tolerated. For a year, Woodcock sat as an independent MP. Shortly before the 2019 election, he announced he would not run again and urged voters to support the Conservatives.

These days, with the defection of a handful of Tories to Labor, it is easy to forget that during the dominant phase of Johnson's tenure, the flow was the other way. Although Woodcock did not become a Conservative, by accepting a peerage from Johnson, as other Corbyn critics from the Labor right did, he helped make Johnson's shady and highly partisan regime appear more respectable and wider.

Even more useful for conservatives, Woodcock helped keep one of their main bogeymen, non-right-wing protesters, menacingly present in the public mind. Sometimes he does it in deceptively consensual language, tell the Jewish Chronicle: There is common ground within the political mainstream to do more to ensure that people's right to peaceful protest is balanced with the public's desire to go about their business without disruption or intimidation.

Woodcock thus performs a familiar but still effective establishment maneuver: emphasizing the supposed power and threat of movements against the status quo while neglecting to mention the more powerful and intimidating forces supporting that status quo or its professional and ideological ties with them. When he is accused of conflicts of interest, he insists that his work on the protest is objective. But he then undermines this claim by claiming that his non-parliamentary interests are simply stated to be necessary in defense of ethically questioned British politicians throughout the ages.

But perhaps what is most remarkable about his career is not his opportunism but his consistency. New Labor has always had an authoritarian side: Tony Blair's government gave itself broad powers under the 2000 Counter-Terrorism Act and then used them against peaceful protests. Under the political cover of Woodcock, conservatives take these powers to their logical conclusion, defining all protesters as legitimate or illegitimate, just as the right has long categorized the poor as deserving or undeserving.

With the conservative ascendancy to which he adapted so easily seemingly over, Woodcock may be on the move again. In recent months he has written articles praising Keir Starmer's Labor Party over its security concerns. They were published by Fit for Purpose, the website of an economic lobby group. The woodcock advises. In Britain, street politics may be increasingly circumscribed, but the politics of more private and elite spaces continues.