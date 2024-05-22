Trump will not testify and the emails remain a credibility issue. What you missed on day 20 of the silent trial.





In just a few hours in court, Donald Trump's legal team presented their entire case: Don't believe Michael Cohen.

After presenting two witnesses, including a staff member tasked with explaining a spreadsheet, the defense officially ended its arguments Tuesday morning.

Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Key defense witness Robert Costello returned to the stand Tuesday morning and quickly came under fire for how he characterized his relationship with Cohen, as prosecutors used his own words against him again and again.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger twisted the knife, referring to Costello's comments Monday that an email spoke for itself as she presented him with emails and records disputing his characterizations.

Moments later, the defense ended its arguments.

Here's what you missed on Day 20 of Trump's silent trial:

Trump will not testify

During 16 days of testimony, 22 witnesses took the stand, but although he repeatedly said he wanted to be among them, Trump ultimately did not testify in his own defense.

Trump speaks at least once a day outside the courtroom in front of cameras installed by the media. At the start of the trial, he hinted that he was going to testify, but then his tone changed.

That has long been considered unlikely by legal experts, who noted that Trump would face intense cross-examination if he spoke.

Costello's credibility criticized

Without Trump, the defense relies largely on persuading the jury not to believe Cohen. To do this, Costello was his key witness, but he too faced challenges to his credibility.

Costello quibbled with Hoffinger over the details, denying comments that the prosecution later showed in an email, a dynamic that led him to appeal for context. Does the email speak for itself, sir? Hoffinger asked at one point, echoing the same phrase Costello used when asked about an email during a direct exam. Costello countered by saying: Not quite; it depends on the surrounding circumstances.

After Costello denied mentioning his close friendship with Rudy Giuliani during his first meeting with Cohen, which Cohen said was an attempt to silence him, Hoffinger showed an email in which Costello told his business partner that he had informed Cohen that he could be useful to him because of his ties to Giuliani.

In an email, Costello told Cohen to sleep well tonight, you have friends in high places, referring to Trump, he conceded.

In another article, Costello wrote about the need to put Cohen on the right page without making him feel like we're following instructions from Giuliani or the president. In my opinion, this is the clear and correct strategy.

After Costello said it was incorrect to claim he thought Cohen was trying to manipulate Trump, Hoffinger showed an email from the lawyer to his business partner, saying, “What do I say to this a ——, he's playing with the most powerful man on the planet.

And after?

Both sides spent Tuesday afternoon discussing jury instructions with the judge, in what is called a jury conference.

Jurors won't return until next Tuesday, when case summaries begin, adding additional importance to Judge Juan Merchan's preliminary instructions to jurors not to read or listen to transcripts or comments about the trial. .

Don't try to look for facts, Merchan said. He expects closing arguments to last until next Wednesday, followed by jury instructions.

Deliberations are expected to begin next Wednesday.

Catherine Doyle

Gary Grumbach, Adam Reiss, Jillian Frankel, Lisa Rubin and Laura Jarrett contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-wont-testify-emails-remain-credibility-crunch-missed-day-20-hush-rcna153266 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos