Imran Khan hints at launching street agitation; asks party supporters to wait for his call





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs founding chairman and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hinted that he would launch a street agitation to protest what he called political persecution of his party members and asked his party leaders and supporters to wait for his call.

In a message to his party members, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said that during the last two darkest years in Pakistan's history, the political persecution of PTI continued with impunity.

My message for my nation: we must now be ready to fight concretely against this fascist mafia. I request all of you, the central leadership of the party, the central, provincial and local organization of the party, members, workers, supporters and the common man to wait for my call for agitation of street, Khan said in his post on his X account.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison while serving several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage and encryption cases.

Khan said his party members were subjected to the forbidden tool of war of collective punishment: our homes violated, our people killed and tortured, our businesses destroyed, even the elderly and children were not savings.

For the sake of Pakistan, we have been very patient so far. But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH NOW!! he said.

He said the heinous attack on Rauf Hassan is highly inciting and demonstrates once again that the powerful are unwilling to accept dissent, preferring to resort to cowardly tactics rather than tackling the underlying issues.

Hasan, the party's information secretary, was allegedly attacked by a group of about four transgender people in the parking lot of an office of a private news channel in the capital. The move sparked strong condemnation from his party, but it remains unclear why the politician was attacked.

A post on Khan's X account, run by his social media team, said: “The entire nation knows who is orchestrating these attacks on our leaders. These are the same powers that lurk in the shadows and use proxies to harass and threaten judges and mock elections by brazenly falsifying the results.

Let us be very clear that the PTI will not be deterred by such dirty tactics and violence which only serves to expose the perpetrators before the nation. In his message on Wednesday, Khan said he had repeatedly emphasized that economic stability cannot be achieved without political stability, and the last two years have shown how the economic conditions of the common man have deteriorated. when a successful government was ousted by the military establishment. and their puppets were installed.

First uploaded on: 22-05-2024 at 9:35 p.m. IST

