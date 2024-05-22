Trkiye allows visa-free entry for Romanian citizens





The Trkiyes government has decided to remove the visa requirement for Romanian nationals, through a decree signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The new changes mean that Romanian citizens can now travel to Trkiye for tourism or transit purposes holding only their ID card, without having to apply for a visa first, reports VisaGuide.World. Trkiye authorities said the new changes are expected to come into force early next month, once the technical changes are made. Romanian citizens holding a national identity document are exempt from the visa requirement for tourist and transit trips to Trkiye, with a maximum stay of 90 days in a period of 180 days, in accordance with Article 18 of Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. Visa-free entry diploma for Romanian nationals The decree was signed during the visit of Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to Trkiye, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, Turkish nationals are subject to visa requirements when traveling to Romania, despite Trkiye's recent decision. More than 867,600 visas issued to Turkish nationals in 2023 Recent figures from the European Commission revealed that in 2023, Trkiye ranked second in terms of the largest number of Schengen visa applications received in Schengen countries. According to European Union statistics, out of a total of 1,055,885 applications from Turkish nationals, 867,646 visas were issued and 13,611 were refused. On March 31, Romania officially became part of the Schengen zone by air and sea, but land border controls remain effective. Following Romania's partial accession to the Schengen area, last month the Romanian government approved the start of negotiations with Trkiye regarding a new agreement based on the Schengen visa acquis. Bilateral negotiations will begin for the conclusion of a new agreement, based on the Schengen acquis on visas. Partial denunciation does not affect the execution of the rest of the provisions of the agreement. Press release from the Romanian government Furthermore, last month, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet, Fatih Kacr, urged the European Union to exclude young Turkish researchers and entrepreneurs from the visa requirement, highlighting the boost that this would give Europe in terms of innovation and technology. Recently, President of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TRSAB) Firuz Balkaya said that the increase in the Schengen visa refusal rate for Trkiye has brought tour operators' activities to a halt.

