Jokowi: BPKP plays important role in safeguarding continuity of development





Don't return it. The focus is not on how many people are caught committing irregularities, but on how many people can benefit from government programs. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) plays an important role in supervising the continuity of development so that people can get the maximum benefit. benefits. “If we compare it to a train car, the BPKP helps to build the tracks (so that they are) straight. And to ensure that the train arrives at its destination quickly and precisely, exactly as it should,” the president said during the opening of the National Assembly of Government 2024. Monitoring coordination meeting at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday. In carrying out his duties, Jokowi reminded that the main task of the BPKP is not to detect errors, but rather to prevent irregularities that may arise. “Don't turn the situation around. The focus is not on how many people are caught committing irregularities, but on how many people can benefit from government programs,” he said. He said that the tasks and role of the BPKP in monitoring development progress will become increasingly difficult in the future, based on increasing public demands and increasingly larger government programs and expenditures. Apart from this, competition between countries will become increasingly fierce and will also add challenges to the performance of the BPKP. “I have often said: fast countries will beat slow countries. It is not big countries that beat small countries, nor developed countries that beat developing countries. No,” Jokowi stressed. Therefore, to support the speed and accuracy of work, President Jokowi encourages the BPKP to continue to innovate, especially in the use of technology. Also read: Luhut says BPKP is the basis for overseeing national development Also read: BPKP contributes IDR 67.09 trillion to state finances A number of technological devices that can be used include platforms early detection And exclusion system warn and blacklist (blacklist) the parties involved fraud or other irregularities as well re-scoring tool for detection fraud in the disbursement of the budget. Also there are robotic process automation system for monitoring automation and sensors internet of things and satellite images for monitoring projects on the ground. “Once again, I remind you that the existence of the APIP (Government Internal Monitoring Apparatus) is to provide solutions and to do prevention. Prioritize the achievement results“Give priority to the maximum benefits received by the community to ensure that our development improves every day,” declared the Head of State. In his report, BPKP Leader Muhammad Yusuf Ateh said that between 2020 and the first quarter of 2024, BPKP supervision saved public finances worth IDR 78.68 trillion, saving state expenditure worth IDR 192.93 trillion and optimizing state revenue worth IDR 38.75 trillion. . In addition to overseeing financial accountability, the BPKP also oversees development effectiveness in various areas, including poverty, health, education, infrastructure, food security, industrial processing, mining and plantation governance , strengthening MSMEs, BUMN/BUMD governance and green energy transformation. “In the exercise of supervision, we systematically position ourselves as an integral part a problem solvernot a party that just seeks to make mistakes,” added Yusuf Ateh. Journalist: Yashinta Difa Pramudyani

