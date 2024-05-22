Politics
Erdoan will travel to Iran to attend Raïssis' funeral
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will travel to Iran on Thursday to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday, a ruling party spokesman said.
Mer Elik, spokesperson for Erdoans' ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), made the announcement at a press conference following a meeting at the party's headquarters in Ankara on Wednesday.
Raisi died in a helicopter crash at the age of 63 in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijani border, the Iranian government confirmed on Monday. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also among those killed, along with seven others.
A funeral ceremony took place on Wednesday for Raisi and his entourage in the capital Tehran, in the presence of a massive crowd of Iranians.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan were among participants in an official commemoration ceremony held at the Iran International Conference Center in northern Tehran on Wednesday.
Raisi's body is expected to arrive in Birjand on Thursday and his burial will likely take place in Mashhad, his hometown, later in the day. It was not clear whether Erdoan would attend the ceremony in Mashhad or whether his visit would be limited to Tehran.
Other officials will be buried in their hometown.
Erdoan announced a day of mourning in Türkiye on Monday following the death of Raisi.
We decided during our council of ministers to declare a day of mourning to share the deep pain of the Iranian people, he said in a televised speech.
The hardline Iranian leader made his first official visit to Turkey in January since his 2021 election for talks originally aimed at resolving a host of issues between the historically close but uneasy neighbors.
His trip was twice delayed by a rapid escalation of the war in Gaza and a brutal bombing in Iran claimed by Islamic State militants that killed 89 people earlier in January.
Erdoan and Raisia agreed on the need to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from engulfing the entire Middle East region during the visit.
