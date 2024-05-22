



Discuss it with a fake ScarJo you're not doing it for yourself? Why not try a conversation with the Chinese leader? There's a new chatbot in town and it's based on Xi Jinping. In fact, it was formed using the thoughts of the Chinese leader. I put my thoughts in quotes because the researchers did not use new mind-reading technology. Chinese officials simply used some of its books and documents for training purposes, according to a . His political philosophy is collectively known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era or, simply, Xi Jinping Thought. This ideological doctrine was created during his tenure as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). With this in mind, the chatbot was trained on official literature relevant to this field, including more than 12 books purportedly written by Xi Jinping himself. The training package also includes government regulations, policy documents, state media reports and other official publications. A single document reviewed by THE Financial Times used to train the chatbot contained more than 86,000 mentions of Xi Jinping, with language that urges citizens to ensure that in thought, policy and action, we are always in high alignment with the Party Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping within it. This chatbot must be really fun at parties. The technology has not yet been rolled out to the general public. It is used in a research center under the jurisdiction of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), although it may eventually be released for wider use. The model can answer questions, create reports, summarize information, and translate between Chinese and English. It's a basic chatbot, but one that can spread Xi's ideas on politics, economics and culture. The move comes amid extensive efforts by Chinese officials to promote the philosophies of Xi and his authoritarian state. As mentioned earlier, more than a dozen books are attributed to the leader and usually take center stage. at book fairs across the country. Popular news apps from companies like Tencent and Netease reserve spots at the top of feeds for official state media articles, and most of these posts feature Xi. Children as young as ten years old are forced to study his political philosophythe chatbot could therefore find use there. Leading Western AI models are not available in China, as the CAC requires that generative AI providers embody core socialist values ​​and that the results of any chatbot must not contain any content that could subvert the power of the State. So there's no ChatGPT, Google Gemini or anything like that. Chinese companies like Baidu and Alibaba must ensure that their models strictly control generated content related to Xi or any sensitive topics. This is a big challenge for these companies because most groups train their models with English data. This introduces the possibility of responses going against the country's speech rules. To get around this, Chinese chatbots usually restart the chat when asked about sensitive topics. The country, however, shows the way in the field department. With this in mind, Xi Jinping could very well embrace his philosophy today and until the end of time.

