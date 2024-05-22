Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeply concerned about Saudi King Salman's health, wishes speedy recovery | World News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the health of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following reports that the 88-year-old monarch was receiving treatment for lung inflammation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (PTI) Deeply concerned about the health reports of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Modi posted on X. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and complete recovery. According to the official Saudi Press Agency, King Salman is undergoing treatment at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah after medical tests revealed lung inflammation. He will be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation disappears. The Saudi king underwent medical examinations earlier on Sunday at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to a high temperature and joint pain. This follows a previous visit to the hospital in April for a routine check-up. Read: Saudi Arabia set to secure lithium for its electric vehicle ambitions King Salman has been the reigning monarch of Saudi Arabia since January 2015, following the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah. Under his rule, Saudi Arabia underwent significant reforms, notably under the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy and reducing its dependence on oil. King Salman's health prompted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, to postpone his planned four-day trip to Japan. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the postponement at a news conference in Tokyo, saying: “Saudi Arabia has informed the Japanese government that due to King Salman's health condition, the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed, which was to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed. » Read: Saudi Arabia Makes History With First-Ever Swimwear Fashion Show During Red Sea Fashion Week Before the announcement of the king's deteriorating health, MBS met on Sunday with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss the war in Gaza and the near-final version of the draft strategic agreements between Saudi Arabia and the United States, SPA said. The two countries are moving closer to a historic pact that would provide the kingdom with security guarantees and pave the way for diplomatic relations with Israel, Bloomberg reported. with the contribution of agencies

