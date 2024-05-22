Biden jumps on Trump's United Reich video that fits into a key theme of the president's re-election campaign





Boston CNN —

President Joe Biden and his campaign are seeking to capitalize on former President Donald Trump's release of a video showing footage of a fake newspaper article referencing a unified Reich if he is re-elected in 2024.

The video underscores Biden's central argument during his 2020 campaign and plays directly into what has shaped his reelection efforts this year: The country cannot afford to give Trump four more years in office. The president has repeatedly said he decided to re-enter politics and run for the White House in 2020 after Trump said there were very good people on both sides at a nationalist rally white murderer in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

The video was removed from the Trumps Truth Social account, but the Biden campaign quickly incorporated the former president's use of verbiage associated with Nazi Germany into its messages. Biden made Trump's comments the focus of two closed-door campaign fundraisers Tuesday night, a video on his social media platforms and a fundraising email.

It is not the language of any American. This is the language of Hitler's Germany, Bidenold donors in Boston at a campaign reception.

He added: “The threat from Trump is greater in the second term than it was in the first.

The term Reich is often associated with Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler, who designated Germany as a Third Reich from 1933 to 1945. The video details what happens after Donald Trump's victory with a narrator reading hypothetical headlines like “Economic Booms”! and Border is closed, designed like newspaper clippings from the First World War. Under a headline that says: What's next for America? is a reference to the creation of a unified Reich.

Another title in the video talks about 15 million illegal aliens deported at the start and end of World War I.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the video was not created by the campaign and was reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the note, while the president was in court.

Biden has previously compared Trump's message to that used by Hitler's Nazi regime. In November, after Trump compared his political rivals to vermin and said undocumented immigrants were poisoning our country's blood, Biden said that was the type of language often used in 1930s Germany. A campaign fundraising email sent Tuesday also highlighted Trump's previous remark that he would not be a dictator in a possible second term except for the first day.

Biden has struggled to convince voters to view his political record as a success so far in the 2024 campaign, with polls showing his approval rating underwater and his ratings on the economy and inflation remaining clearly negative. His campaign has increasingly turned its attention to the former president, aiming to amplify what they see as the threat Trump poses if he returns to office.

Throughout Trump's criminal trial in New York, the campaign harassed the former president without directly involving Biden in comments about the case. However, Biden used subtle jabs in social media videos to indirectly mock his opponent, and his campaign returned to that strategy in an attempt to highlight the Reich's moment of unification, showing what appeared to be Biden's first reaction upon hearing about this message.

Is it on his official account? Biden asks in the video. Wow.

He added: This is Hitler's language. This is not America. He wants to retain power. I care about you.

In addressing donors, Biden said Trump's language fell short of the office he once held and sought to regain and that it was not the language of U.S. presidents.

He is only obsessed with one thing, losing in 2020. It destabilized him. That's what I was trying to say. The guys are a little unhinged, Biden said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/22/politics/joe-biden-donald-trump-unified-reich/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos