PM Modi reaffirms providing suitable business environment for startups

Referring to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's off-the-cuff remarks that his father did not expect him to succeed as a startup entrepreneur, especially because they did not come from a well-established family , Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that what matters in India is hard work and not one's last name.

“In today’s India, family name doesn’t matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring, Deepinder Goyal! This motivates countless young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing a conducive environment for startups to flourish,” PM Modi wrote on X, sharing a video clip released by Union Minister Hardeep Puri.

In the video clip, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal could be heard saying when he started Zomato in 2008, his father used to say back then that “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai”. He added that his father thought he would never be able to create a start-up given their “humble background”.

“I come from a small town in Punjab. But in the last 16 years, I think a lot has changed, especially in the last 7-10 years,” he said while welcoming the central government’s initiatives.

On Monday evening, Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri organized a 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan' event at his Delhi residence, where various business leaders came to share their experiences.

The event brought together eminent IT professionals, innovators, startup leaders and intellectuals to discuss the country's digital transformation and future potential under Modi.

Sunil Vachhani, president of Dixon Technologies, explained at the event that a decade ago his company imported nearly 100 percent of its mobile phones and electronic devices and now manufactures almost all of them here. With the current government's policy, he said the country would export mobile phones worth $100 billion very soon.

Drawing on Vachhani’s experience, PM Modi said on X: “I completely agree with you on this. The transformation of the Indian mobile and electronics industry is truly remarkable. This is a testament to India’s potential and the proactive steps taken in recent years to realize it.”

Up to 99 percent of mobiles sold in India are currently Indian-made products.

Nitin Jain, founder of Ofbusiness, praised the central government and said it had set up a great space for performing and performing. “Every SME, every entrepreneur and every small business benefits from PM Modi’s Digital India agenda.”

Rohan Verma, CEO, Map My India, noted at the event that the government has unlocked huge opportunities in space and geospatial over the last 4 years.

He highlighted how difficult it was to work earlier given that the geospatial sector was restricted. “But when we approached Niti Aayog, they got the policies changed, allowing us to serve the country and get atmanirbhar.”

“India's recent progress in the space sector has been appreciated by the entire world. Our government has and will continue to make every possible effort to transform the crucial spatial and geospatial sectors,” PM Modi wrote on X, applauding the work of Map my India.

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Founder, Urban Company, highlighted the dynamic progress seen over the last decade. He stressed the importance of continued infrastructure development and reforms.

He said: “We have seen an energy and zeal in the last ten years that will only unleash India's potential in the ten years to come. So, over the next five years, my humble argument would be that the government has embarked on an accelerated mission of infrastructure development and reforms which is expected to continue and I am sure that India's potential will be unleashed.

Varun Alagh, founder of Mamaearth, also spoke at the event.

“We are from a middle class background and started our business in 2016 from scratch and today we employ over 10,000 people. This could not have been possible without the ecosystem provided by the Modi government. In the next five years, the focus must be on creating good jobs, quality production and research,” Alagh said.

Appreciating Mamaeasrth's work, PM Modi wished for greater success in the future.

“Our government actively encourages startups and wealth creation. We are proud of the youth energy in all parts of our country, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” PM Modi wrote.