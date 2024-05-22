Acting Bali Governor accompanied by President Joko Widodo welcomed heads of countries participating in the WWF summit during his visit to Tahura Ngurah Rai

DENPASAR, MEDIAPELANGI.com – Acting (Acting) Governor of Bali, SM Mahendra Jaya, accompanied President Joko Widodo to welcome the heads of countries participating in the 10th World Water Forum during his visit to the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park (Tahura) , in Bali, as part of a series of World Water Forum (WWF). ) Summits on Monday (8/5 p.m.

Tahura Ngurah Rai itself is a mangrove forest rehabilitation and conservation area which was built implementing the Tri Hita Karana principle which prioritizes a balanced relationship between God, humans and the environment.

The mangrove plants which spread widely in the Tahura Ngurah Rai region are considered very important in supporting the ecosystem and human well-being, filtering and regulating the freshwater cycle and providing a solution to cope with the threat of climate change and the extinction of biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Regional Secretary of Bali Province, Dewa Made Indra, while attending the groundbreaking of the International Mangrove Research Center (IMRC) on Sunday (19/5), said that the The potential of Bali's mangroves is extraordinary because, in addition to having excellent vegetation, it also has a very large number of diverse species. According to him, this is an advantage why Bali was chosen as a center for mangrove-related studies, a collaboration between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the other hand, President Joko Widodo also highlighted the enormous potential of mangrove forests, as they are capable of absorbing and storing 4 to 5 times more than ordinary forests and can support increased survival in coastal areas .

President Joko Widodo on this occasion invited the leaders of the countries participating in the WWF Summit to visit the mangrove nursery process in Tahura Ngurah Rai, accompanied by a procession of handing over mangrove seedlings to children as a symbol of regeneration of the environmental conservation for the next generation.

The event then continued with the inspection of the solar panel area that supplies electricity to various areas of Tahura Ngurah Rai as well as the inspection of the Tahura Ngurah Rai mangrove forest area.[*rls]