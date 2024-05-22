Stephen King's remark about Donald Trump not testifying goes viral





Stephen King criticized Donald Trump for not testifying during his secret trial.

The former president's defense officially rested its case at his trial in New York, which marks the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history. The jury is expected to return next week with a verdict.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Although he previously said he would speak, Trump did not testify on his own behalf. After the defense rested, King weighed in on the decision, calling the business owner “chicks***” for not testifying.

Newsweek has reached out to spokespeople for Trump and King for comment via email.

Stephen King, left, in New York on September 26, 2017, and former President Donald Trump, right, in Dallas on August 6, 2022. King criticized Trump for not testifying during his secret trial. Stephen King, left, in New York on September 26, 2017, and former President Donald Trump, right, in Dallas on August 6, 2022. King criticized Trump for not testifying during his secret trial. Astrid Stawiarz/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“So Trump was too much of a bitch to testify. [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]” the horror author posted on X, formerly Twitter, on May 21. At the time of writing, the post had received 563,700 views.

King, who joined the Democratic Party in 1970, has not hesitated to condemn Trump, often criticizing the former president on social media. The critically acclaimed author's comments are often divisive, and Tuesday's post was no different.

Some X users criticized King over the post, and many shared their thoughts on why Trump didn't testify.

“Because a totally corrupt prosecutor wouldn't then try to corruptly fabricate a perjury charge, would they? It's a shame what TDS said. [Trump derangement syndrome] it did that to your brain. I would say he turned into horses***, but even horses*** are used as dung. You have just become a destructive force. Hope this feels good,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “What lawyer would ask their client to testify when the other side's case is so horrible? »

“He didn't do it too… He's not guilty,” one user said.

So Trump was too stupid to testify.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 21, 2024

Others agreed with the author, with one user writing “Total Chicken.”

Another wrote: “The truth is like kryptonite to Trump, so he refuses to testify. His fascist movement is built on the Big Lie, so the GOP's SCOTUS fixers and Judge Cannon have delayed trials to prevent the truth from reaching voters. For Biden to win, we must flood the field with FACTS! »

One user commented: “That means he's about to be sent to Rikers Island!”

Previously, Trump said the silence order during his secret trial meant he was not allowed to testify as part of his defense, but he later corrected that false claim.

Merchan issued a limited silence order prohibiting the former president from speaking about jurors, witnesses, court staff and their family members. The order, however, did not affect Trump's right to testify at the criminal trial.

While speaking to the press outside the Manhattan courtroom on May 2, Trump was asked when he planned to speak, and he said silence would block his testimony.

“Well, I'm not allowed to testify, I'm under wraps, I guess, right?” » Trump said. “I can't even testify… No, we're going to appeal the silence order. I'd love to answer that question… but I'm not allowed to testify.”

“It’s such a rigged court,” he continued. “I am not allowed to testify due to an unconstitutional order of silence. We are appealing the order of silence and see what happens.”

Following Trump's statement, Merchan corrected the former president in court: “I want to emphasize, Mr. Trump, that you have the absolute right to testify at trial.”

King previously criticized Trump when he was found in contempt of court after violating the hush order.

“Public order guy found in contempt of court,” the horror author wrote. “Let me repeat: contempt. Of court. Contempt.”

He added: “The times we live in. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.”

