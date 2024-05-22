Projo Positive value of Jokowi-Puan friendship at the 10th WWF Summit





President Joko Widodo and DPR President Puan Maharani. Photo: Special

Jakarta: General Chairman of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, expressed satisfaction with the friendship of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the Chairman of the DPP of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Puan Maharani. Jokowi and Puan shook hands and smiled brightly at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) Summit. “It's good that everything is fine, we are happy,” said Budi at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Budi said the moment between the head of state and the speaker of the House of Representatives created a peaceful atmosphere and there was no impression of fighting against each other. The reason is that relationships Jokowi the PDIP continuing to be in the spotlight. Additionally, Jokowi was not invited to the PDIP 2024 national working meeting. “Don't keep fighting on the news, it's a fight with this, it's not that. Anyway, we are happy when we hear peaceful news, aren't we? Whatever is calming and reconciling is nice to hear,” Boudi said. The Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) also confirmed that there would be no further discussions outside of the 10th WWF between Jokowi and Puan. Including a discussion about the meeting with PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri. “No, it was a normal conversation. It's called a forum,” Budi said. President Jokowi shake hands with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, during the gala dinner of the 10th WWF Summit, Sunday evening, May 19, 2024. The gala dinner was held at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park (GWK), Badung Regency , Bali. They were seen shaking hands and greeting each other. Jokowi and Puan also smiled at each other. The two also took the time to take an official photo together. Puan also uploaded the handshake moment to her personal Instagram account @puanmaharani. The post also contains a caption for WWF activities and is associated with the @worldwaterforum10 account but unlabeled with the @jokowi account. “I am attending a gala dinner before the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) series of events,” Puan wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/kWDCZEew-projo-nilai-positif-keakraban-jokowi-puan-di-ktt-wwf-ke-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos