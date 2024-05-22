PM Modi returning to Bihar this weekend, will address 3 more election rallies





PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led an offensive against India's opposition bloc during his two election rallies in Maharajganj and Siwan on Tuesday, will return to the state this weekend to address three more rallies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public election meeting for the Lok Sabha polls at Motihari on Tuesday (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar) During his upcoming visit, PM Modi is expected to address three rallies in Pataliputra, Buxar and Karakat, which will go to polls in the final phase on June 1. This will take the total number of rallies addressed by Prime Minister Modi in Bihar to 15, apart from his tour to Patna during his visit on May 12. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 39 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, up from 31 in 2014. BJP leaders said PM Modi campaigned tirelessly for the party and its alliance partners, starting with Jamui on April 4, where LJP-R ally Arun Bharti is the candidate of the NDA. Analyst NK Choudhary said Prime Minister Modi's extensive campaign in Bihar was understandable. He is the strongest leader of the BJP and the entire party revolves around him. In Bihar, NDA also depends on his charisma. This is a plus for him and also a minus, as it puts him under enormous pressure to deliver every time, Choudhary said. Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar said PM Modi's role this time was more important due to previous occasions as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's credibility had took a hit due to repeated camp changes. BJP lawmaker Devesh Kumar said Prime Minister Modi's focus on Bihar was neither surprising nor a new development. We should not be surprised by the way the Prime Minister is campaigning, because that is the way he has always campaigned. In 2019, he addressed 18 rallies in Bihar, said Kumar, who is also the party's social media in-charge in Bihar. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Prime Minister Modi's presence in the state was a huge motivation for party workers as well as voters. He always gives 100% and he does it. He likes to work hard and that is why he expects the same from his workers and the people in general, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/patna-news/pm-modi-back-in-bihar-this-weekend-will-address-3-more-election-rallies-101716382427634.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos