Everything About The Apprentice Movie About Donald Trump





Sebastian Stan takes on the role of Donald Trump in his latest film, The Apprentice.

The film, first announced in 2018, would follow a young Trump at the start of his career in the 1970s and '80s, as he built his real estate business in New York.

Described as a mentor-protected narrative, the film features an ensemble of actors portraying real-life figures from Trump's inner circle, such as Roy Cohn, Ivana Trump and Fred Trump.

After its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film is already generating a lot of discussion for its controversial moments, particularly from Trump's team. Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, revealed that he plans to take legal action to address the blatantly false claims made by these fake filmmakers.

From the cast to the plot, here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice.

Who is in the cast of The Apprentice? Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Bennett/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The film stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump during his early career in the 70s and 80s. Although Stan made his name playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Universe, he is no stranger to playing controversial real-life characters, including Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy and Tonya Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. .

The cast also includes Succession actor Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, a prominent attorney known for serving as lead counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy during the ArmyMcCarthy hearings in 1954; Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Trump's first wife to whom he was married from 1977 to 1990; Weeds actor Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, Trump's father who died in June 1999; and Book of Eli actor Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno, an American gangster who served as underboss and main boss of the Genovese crime family in the early '80s.

What is The Apprentice about?

Although an official synopsis has not yet been released, the film is said to document Trump's early career in the real estate industry in New York, from the 1970s to the 1980s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a mentor-protected tale that documents the beginning of an American dynasty and addresses themes such as power, corruption and deception.

Who directs The Apprentice? Ali Abbasi, director of “The Apprentice”, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

The film is directed by Ali Abbasi, best known for his international films Shelley, Border and Holy Spider, as well as directing two episodes of season 1 of The Last of Us.

When was The Apprentice filmed?

Filming on the project began in November 2023, when the roles of Stan, Strong and Bakalova were announced. The following month, people got their first glimpse of Stan's character as he filmed a scene in New York wearing Trump's iconic outfit of a suit, tie, and long black coat, all by putting on a wig.

The film reportedly finished production in early January 2024, and the first official image from the film was shared a few months later in April, ahead of its Cannes debut.

What is the controversy surrounding The Apprentice? Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice”.

APPRENTICE PRODUCTIONS ONTARIO INC. / PROFILE PRODUCTIONS 2 APS / TAILORED FILMS LTD. 2023

As the film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, the film quickly made headlines for its shocking moments, including a scene showing Trump undergoing liposuction that reportedly caused audible gasps from the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, a scene that shows Trump raping his first wife Ivana sparked controversy. Ivana once accused Trump of raping her in the late '80s during their divorce proceedings, as the Daily Beast reported in 2015, but she later retracted that statement in 1993.

Despite its controversial moments, the film received an eight-minute standing ovation, with critics largely praising Stan's performance of Trump without making the character seem too much like a parody.

What did Donald Trump say about The Apprentice?

Although Trump has not personally commented on the film, his team has shared their thoughts. Shortly after the film's Cannes premiere, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement that he would take legal action to address the blatantly false claims made by these fake filmmakers. »

“This bullshit is pure fiction that sensationalizes lies that have long been debunked,” Cheung added. “This 'movie' is pure malicious slander, should not see the light of day, and does not even deserve a place in the direct-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store. Its place in a dumpster fire.

Despite the threat of legal action, the director appeared unconcerned at a festival press conference for the film on May 21, noting that everyone is talking about him suing many people, but not talking about its success rate.

He added that he doesn't “necessarily think it's a movie that Trump wouldn't like, but one that might surprise him. “As I said before, I'd be happy to ask him to go meet wherever he wants and talk about the context of the film, do a screening and then talk, if that's of interest to any of the Trump campaign members here,” he added.

When will The Apprentice be released?

The film made its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. However, no official release date has been announced yet.

