China-EU trade tensions could lead to wine tariffs





Chinese officials have hinted that EU wines and other products could be hit with punitive import duties, pending the results of several European Commission investigations into possible Chinese state subsidies in other sectors of activity. A warning on a Chinese social media account with close ties to state media included a legal expert naming wine and dairy as two agricultural sectors that could be targeted, according to Bloomberg. This warning was also reported to the EU by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. on XPreviously Twitter. In a press release on May 18, the Chamber said it had been informed that China had sufficient countermeasures if the EU continued its actions. It's a sign of strained trade relations between the two sides, and comes as the EU is expected to conclude an investigation into possible Chinese state subsidies to the electric vehicle sector. Earlier this year, China announced a formal agreement anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU. Top Cognac and Lafite outlets for Xi Jinping in France Cognac producers view China as a major market and the investigation may have been raised during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in early May. Macron hosted a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in honor of Xi. Drinks served included Hennessy XO and Martell Cordon Bleu Vitisphere publication. China was the third largest market for French wine and spirits exports by value in 2023, behind the United States and the United Kingdom. French wine and spirits export agency FEVS said shipments to China reached almost 1.2 billion last year, although down 6.2% from 2022. Wine, target of past trade conflicts It has only been a few months since China announced that it end additional tariffs on imports of Australian bottled wines. Tariffs exceeded 200% in some cases, and this policy effectively excluded Australian wineries from the Chinese market. Before that, some European wines were targeted by higher tariffs from the United Statesin a long-running fight over subsidies paid to European aerospace group Airbus. Wine industry bodies have repeatedly argued that producers and consumers should not be penalized in trade disputes in other sectors. European industry group CEEV this week published a manifesto for the future of the European wine sector. He highlighted that geopolitical disputes are a contributing factor to uncertainty in the global wine trade. It also said that EU wine exports reached $17.9 billion globally in 2022-2023, up from $3.9 billion in 2004-2005. Related Articles Last Bordeaux 2023: Blair-Monange and Beychevelle released Wine contributes 130 billion to EU GDP Chinese fraudster sentenced to five years in prison for bottling fake Lafite and Petrus

