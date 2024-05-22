Politics
Voters must now face the reality of a Labor government
I remember my profound astonishment, when I was at the Foreign Office in 2017, at Theresa May's disastrous decision to call an early election. In 2019, sitting in Downing Street, I played a small part in Boris Johnson's election poker game and his subsequent rout of the anti-Brexit opposition in December. Now, in 2024, our repeal of the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, that unfortunate constitutional innovation introduced by our current Foreign Secretary, has put the power to call elections back in the hands of the Prime Minister. Today he lit the electoral paper.
GOOD. A summer election might be better than a dreary November election. The economic news could easily get worse, not better. And anyway, when politics is dominated by the electoral calendar, it's time to have those elections: the window to do anything substantial has disappeared.
Of course, we can all see the opinion polls. For many months I have been highlighting here what they entail and what we should do to change them. Nothing happened. It is therefore very risky to call elections now.
But it also imposes a real choice. Every voter must now really ask themselves whether they really want to give Keir Starmer and his reformed Labor Party carte blanche for the next five years. You know for sure that you will get higher taxes and more spending. You know for sure that the bloated and creaking NHS will continue to fail us. The fantasy of electricity produced solely from renewable sources will drive up your bills and lead to the demise of our industry. The unions will be back. And immigration, legal and illegal, will start to increase again.
You know above all that everything we have done to reestablish our national independence will be threatened. Labor will blame everything that goes wrong on Brexit. They want, to begin with, new agreements on foreign policy and commercial cooperation with the EU. They will pay the necessary price, subordination to the court and the EU institutions, because deep down they do not believe that we are capable of managing our own affairs. Before you know it, you will be back in the customs union, in the single market, and running to Brussels with every crisis. And everything we have fought for together since the Brexit referendum will be under threat.
I know many of you are frustrated, you, our former Tory voters, you who voted for us for the first time in 2019, you who want a different country that we have not yet delivered. I know many of you don't fear Labor, or perhaps you think that, as bad as they are, they can't be any worse than us. I've certainly heard in my conversations across the country since resigning from Cabinet in 2021 that many of you are completely fed up and want to kick us.
I do not blame you. I share your frustrations. I wish we did better. I tried to get us to do better. But the moment of truth is now coming. We need you. I want you to come back.
And the Party must help you come back. We can make it a lot easier for you to rally around the colors if we give you something to rally around. Our manifesto is not yet written. I hope that leaders will use it to develop a real conservative program: reduce the tax burden; rethinking net zero; take a good look at what the NHS is doing with all the money it gets; build more houses where people want them; scrap the Equality Act; get more prisons and more powers to fight crime; and above all, cap legal immigration and leave the ECHR if it becomes necessary to stop the boats.
I had hoped to run in this election myself. This is now in the hands of the Party. We will see. But what is now in your hands, readers and voters, is the decision over the next six weeks. This election will decide something very important for all of us. It will decide whether we fall back into the torpor of being a quasi-province of Brussels or, as I hope, whether the fight continues.
Conservative friends, supporters of Brexit, we must now wake up. Don't let Labor turn us into a European satellite. Give us the strength to fight back. And help us get back on track.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/22/snap-election-rishi-sunak-conservative-party-reform-uk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Voters must now face the reality of a Labor government
- Jokowi exempts tax on exporters Save dollars in RI, here are the rules!
- Milo Ventimiglia reunites with his 'This Is Us' kids to celebrate Niles Fitch's graduation
- Mrunal Thakur: South is my heart and Bollywood is my home | Hindi Cinema News
- LIVE BLOG: Weather updates ahead of England vs Pakistan
- Diddy sued by model who claims she drugged and sexually assaulted him in 2003
- Google Pay starts showing credit card offers at checkout
- Singapore Airlines flight: CEO apologizes for 'traumatic experience' | BBC News
- Sudbury News: A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred at Vale's Garson mine
- China-EU trade tensions could lead to wine tariffs
- Everything About The Apprentice Movie About Donald Trump
- PM Modi returning to Bihar this weekend, will address 3 more election rallies