Trump campaign removes video mentioning 'United Reich'





1 day ago

By Mike Wendling and Jake Horton, BBC News and BBC Verify

Trump campaign

The title referring to a “unified Reich”

The Trump campaign removed a video posted to the former president's Truth Social account that referred to a “unified Reich.”

The 30-second clip presented a vision of the United States under Mr. Trump through stylized titles, one of which used a term now often associated with Nazi Germany.

It appeared on Mr. Trump's account on Monday and was deleted the next day.

A spokeswoman said it was not an official campaign video and was posted by a junior staffer, not Mr. Trump.

The video begins with text announcing a “TRUMP LANDSLIDE” accompanied by a voiceover saying “What will happen if Donald Trump wins?” »

It then scrolls to a headline that reads: “Industrial strength and production increased significantly thanks to the creation of a unified Reich.”

Germany was unified that year as a Reich, or empire, more than half a century before the Nazi Party rose to power and declared the Third Reich under Adolf Hitler.

In later frames of the video, titles such as “Border is closed” and “15 million illegal aliens deported” appear, alongside a photo of part of the wall on the southern US border and – incongruously – dates from the First World War.

Karoline Leavitt, Mr. Trump's spokeswoman, said the post “was not a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who clearly hadn't seen the word, while the president was in court”.

Trump campaign

Research by BBC Verify indicates that the likely origin of the graphics is a video template website where users pay to upload content which they can then personalise.

US media reported that the version appearing on Truth Social was first posted on X/Twitter by a user called “Ramble Rants”, who regularly reposts videos from a pro-Trump group called Dilley Meme Team.

The BBC has contacted the Dilley Meme Team and the Trump campaign for further comment.

James Singer, campaign spokesperson for US President Joe Biden, said: “Donald Trump releasing a video about the 'United Reich' is part of his pattern of praising dictators and echoing anti-Semitic tropes. »

“He is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as dictator over a unified 'Reich.'

Mr. Trump was recently criticized for saying immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” and calling his opponents “vermin.”

He was also criticized for having dinner with Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, in 2022.

The former president regularly attacks “fascists” and “communists” during his meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-69045271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos