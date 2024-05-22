Projo suggests Jokowi join popular nationalist political party: NasDem-PAN Yes







Jakarta – Projo NTB encourages President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lead a political party (parpol) after leaving the presidency. Ketoum Projo Budi Arie Setiadi suggested Jokowi join a nationalist and populist party. “Basically, nationalist and populist political parties are in line with Projo,” Budi said at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Wednesday (22/5/2024). Budi answered the question of which political party was recommended for Jokowi. Budi was then asked if Golkar was a party that met these criteria. Budi said it could be NasDem, it could also be PAN. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Yes, everything can be done. NasDem can do it too, PAN can do it too,” Budi said. Budi responded to the question whether the nationalist and populist political party he was talking about was Golkar. Despite this, Budi completely entrusted the decision to Jokowi. This is Jokowi's political right. “It's the political right of the president. Everything depends on the president,” he continued. Projo previously claimed that Jokowi's encouragement to continue his activities and existence in the political world as the leader of a political party was the result of absorbing the aspirations of a number of community representatives. Through the instruments of political parties, Projo NTB wants Jokowi to also remain involved and oversee his government's programs that are considered unfinished. Projo NTB also expressed support for the possibility of Jokowi leading a political party in the future. “Pak Jokowi’s popularity and acceptance are very good, according to the Indicator survey last April. approval rate at 77.2 percent, it is very high, especially at the end of his term as president. “So we believe that Pak Jokowi should continue his work by becoming the leader of a political party,” said NTB Projo Chairman Imam Sofian in his official statement on Thursday (9/5). “Apart from that, the information we received from Projo General Chairman Budi Arie Setiadi is that Pak Jokowi has certainly been confirmed as no longer part of the PDIP,” he continued. (un/GB)

