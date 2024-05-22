Connect with us

Politics

Political prisoners begin hunger strike as state repression intensifies in Türkiye

Political prisoners begin hunger strike as state repression intensifies in Türkiye

 


Rezan Engl, Vedat Doan and Halil Yakut, political prisoners at Krehir high security prison in Turkey, began a hunger strike on March 30, April 3 and 18, demanding an end to isolation and mistreatment, and will be held with other political prisoners. and being transferred to prisons closer to their families.

engl and Doan are musicians and members of Grup Yorum, a left-wing music group founded in 1985 and well known in Turkey and around the world.

On May 12, Yakut's mother, Glten Yakut, launched a petition on Change.org calling for her son's release. She said Yakut was arrested because he was photographed in a Health for the People tent set up to help earthquake victims after the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Halil Yakut, political prisoner, and his mother, Glten Yakut. Credit: Glten Yakut on Facebook

More than 53,000 people have been officially killed in Turkey due to the failure of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government to act on warnings from scientists and official agencies about major earthquakes in the region.

Highlighting the government's criminal role in the disaster, Yakut's mother added: Those who buried our people in concrete graves during the earthquake are now trying to kill my son, who helped our people during the earthquake , in concrete prison cells for showing solidarity with the people. victims of the earthquake.

Glten Yakut, whose house in Antakya was destroyed by the earthquake, said her son Halil called her on March 15 and told her he had received death threats: Today was on the day of Halil's call. He called me and told me that on March 10, the head of the prison guards threatened him from his cell window, saying: There are people here serving life sentences. They will kill you and we will do nothing about it. They say he committed suicide.

According to what Halil Yakut told his mother in another phone call on the 23rd day of his indefinite hunger strike, the conditions of detention are extremely inhumane. He compared his treatment to that of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps and caged animals in zoos.

He is held in an isolation cell with no sunlight, no ventilation and a small window covered with wire mesh. He is only allowed one hour of exercise per day and has no contact with other political prisoners. The water only flows from the fountains three times a day, it is muddy and smells bad. The prison management does not provide drinking water to inmates due to the report issued by Krehir's health director that the water is safe to drink.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/05/22/cgll-m22.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: