Political prisoners begin hunger strike as state repression intensifies in Türkiye

Rezan Engl, Vedat Doan and Halil Yakut, political prisoners at Krehir high security prison in Turkey, began a hunger strike on March 30, April 3 and 18, demanding an end to isolation and mistreatment, and will be held with other political prisoners. and being transferred to prisons closer to their families.

engl and Doan are musicians and members of Grup Yorum, a left-wing music group founded in 1985 and well known in Turkey and around the world.

On May 12, Yakut's mother, Glten Yakut, launched a petition on Change.org calling for her son's release. She said Yakut was arrested because he was photographed in a Health for the People tent set up to help earthquake victims after the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Halil Yakut, political prisoner, and his mother, Glten Yakut. Credit: Glten Yakut on Facebook

More than 53,000 people have been officially killed in Turkey due to the failure of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government to act on warnings from scientists and official agencies about major earthquakes in the region.

Highlighting the government's criminal role in the disaster, Yakut's mother added: Those who buried our people in concrete graves during the earthquake are now trying to kill my son, who helped our people during the earthquake , in concrete prison cells for showing solidarity with the people. victims of the earthquake.

Glten Yakut, whose house in Antakya was destroyed by the earthquake, said her son Halil called her on March 15 and told her he had received death threats: Today was on the day of Halil's call. He called me and told me that on March 10, the head of the prison guards threatened him from his cell window, saying: There are people here serving life sentences. They will kill you and we will do nothing about it. They say he committed suicide.

According to what Halil Yakut told his mother in another phone call on the 23rd day of his indefinite hunger strike, the conditions of detention are extremely inhumane. He compared his treatment to that of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps and caged animals in zoos.

He is held in an isolation cell with no sunlight, no ventilation and a small window covered with wire mesh. He is only allowed one hour of exercise per day and has no contact with other political prisoners. The water only flows from the fountains three times a day, it is muddy and smells bad. The prison management does not provide drinking water to inmates due to the report issued by Krehir's health director that the water is safe to drink.

Political prisoners are subject to a severe regime of isolation. The prison doors are automatic and the only way to communicate with the guards is to use the megaphone located at the door. It is forbidden to see a human face and new investigations are constantly launched for phone calls. Personal effects were confiscated during cell searches by guards, and books and letters were refused because they were deemed objectionable. Yakut said that even the letters he wanted to send to parliamentary deputies were blocked by the disciplinary council and the letter reading committee.

Prison authorities have illegally criminalized Yakut by telling lawyers, MPs and human rights defenders who try to contact him that he is a terrorist, even though there is no court order against him. During his phone call, he explained that he was protesting these illegal and inhumane actions.

According to Halkn Gc TVthe arrests of Yakut and other political prisoners were justified by an armed attack on the Alayan courthouse in Istanbul on February 6, 2024, the first anniversary of the earthquake.

A civilian seriously injured in clashes that broke out during the attack claimed by the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), banned in Turkey, died in hospital. Three police officers and two other civilians were injured and the two perpetrators were killed by police.

Police arrested 96 people, including four lawyers, in raids in Istanbul after the armed attack. According to the latest reports, 61 people are still under arrest.

The inhumane conditions faced by thousands of political prisoners in Turkey are imposed following the government's arbitrary and legally baseless arrests of opponents. This police repression has intensified, with an increase in violations of freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate and the right to a fair trial.

Following the May Day protests, hundreds of people were arrested by police across the country, while 49 people protesting the arbitrary closure of Taksim Square in Istanbul were arrested and sent to prison. Among those arrested were five young people who had previously protested the government's collaboration with Israel in the NATO-backed genocide in Gaza.

Last week, in a blatantly political verdict following the Kobane trial, a court sentenced dozens of Kurdish politicians, including former co-chairs of the Kurdish nationalist People's Democratic Party (HDP), to a total of 408 years in prison for actions committed in the wilderness. their constitutional rights.

On Tuesday, the Istanbul office of sendika.org, a left-wing website, was raided by police, while 27 other people were arrested during May Day protests in Istanbul.

More than 100 journalists, artists, intellectuals and writers signed a petition demanding the immediate release of those arrested.

The intensification of police repression by the Erdoan government is part of an international process. Demonstrators protesting the Gaza genocide in the United States and around the world have been the target of police attacks for months.

In late April, Ukraine's NATO-backed fascist regime arrested Bogdan Syrotiuk, a leading member of the Young Guard of Bolshevik Leninists (YGBL). Bogdan, a socialist opponent of the war, an opponent of the NATO imperialist powers using Ukraine as a proxy, and of the Putin regime, a fighter for the international unity of the Russian and Ukrainian working class, is falsely accused by the Zelensky regime of an agent of Russia based on his writings on the World Socialist Website. The International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI) launched a global campaign to free him.

The escalation of political repression in Turkey following Erdoans' meeting with Zgr Zel, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), on May 2 should be seen as a serious warning from the working class.

In a statement on X/Twitter, sosyalist Eitlik Grubu in Turkey denounced the recent police crackdown, saying:

At the heart of this consensus of the ruling class, of which the union bureaucracy is a part, is the need to intensify the social offensive against the working class and suppress social opposition from below. In conditions where, on the one hand, Israel, supported by NATO, intensifies the genocide in Gaza and provokes a war against Iran on a Middle East scale, and, on the other hand, the war between Ukraine and Russia, supported by NATO, increases the danger of a In the event of a nuclear conflict, war abroad is accompanied everywhere by a class war and the elimination of democratic rights to the interior of the country.