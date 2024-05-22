Donald Trump accidentally insults Aileen Cannon





On Tuesday, during his hush-hush criminal trial, Donald Trump accidentally insulted Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over his classified documents case, as the former president took aim at Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, last month became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 for falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by her then-lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels had alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Trump decried the trial by taking aim at Merchan, noting “look where he came from,” apparently referring to the fact that Merchan was born in Colombia.

Former US President Donald Trump and his lawyer Todd Blanche speak to the media during his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York. More from Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

“The judge hates Donald Trump. Look at him. Look where he comes from,” Trump told reporters.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

However, some took to X, formerly Twitter, to note that Merchan and Cannon were born in Colombia and moved to the United States.

User X Mueller She wrote: “Judge Aileen Cannon was also born in Colombia.”

Meanwhile, Eric Columbus, a congressional lawyer who also served in Barack Obama's administration, criticized Trump's comments while pointing out that Merchan and Cannon were born in Colombia.

“It's an ugly thing. Judge Juan Merchan is from Colombia. He moved to the United States as a child. Remarkably, Judge Aileen Cannon was also born in Colombia – but I doubt Trump knows that,” wrote Columbus.

Merchan, born in Bogotá, Colombia, moved to the United States with his family at age 6 and grew up in Queens, New York. Merchan began his legal career in 1994 and worked as a prosecutor, with the New York County District Attorney before being appointed a family court judge in 2006 by then-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. He was named an acting state Supreme Court justice in 2009, overseeing criminal cases.

Meanwhile, Cannon was also born in Colombia and raised in Miami, Florida. She worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, in the Major Crimes and Appellate Divisions. Cannon was later appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida by Trump and took office in November 2020.

Cannon is currently overseeing the classified documents case, in which Trump is accused of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and obstructing federal officials' attempts to recover them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, denied any wrongdoing in the case and said the documents he kept were personal.

However, Cannon has since faced public scrutiny for making rulings favoring Trump, including delaying the pretrial of the case, which appeared to slow down the case.

Trump's comments Tuesday come after Merchan imposed a silence on Trump in March, barring him from making public statements about witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels, as well as lawyers and staff involved in the case and their families . The order excluded Merchan and Bragg, but it was later expanded to include their families after Trump launched scathing attacks on the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan.

Trump has since been fined $9,000 for violating the silence order nine times earlier this month and was fined an additional $1,000 on May 6, with the judge warning Trump that Future violations of the silence order could send him to prison.

