Indonesia Collaboration for Water Management Treatment

Before heads of state attending the High-Level Meeting (HLM) of the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Monday, May 20, Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted his administration's achievements in the construction and strengthening of domestic policies. hydraulic infrastructure.

“Over the past 10 years, Indonesia has strengthened its water infrastructure by building 42 dams; 1.18 million hectares of irrigation networks; and 2,156 kilometers of flood control and coastal protection; as well as “by rehabilitating 4.3 million hectares of irrigation networks”, noted the president. in his opening speech.

The Head of State then highlighted the important role of water, which is also used for a floating solar power plant (PLTS) in Cirata Reservoir, West Java, as the largest floating PLTS in South East Asia.

He said the role of water is very central to human life, as World Bank research estimates that water shortages could slow economic growth by up to 6% by 2050.

“Water shortage can also trigger wars and be a source of disaster. Too much or too little water can be a problem for the world,” he noted.

The 10th WWF is therefore highly strategic to revitalize real action and common commitment to integrated water resources management.

Also important is the need to preserve local wisdom to treat water as a cultural value inherited from our ancestors.

Widodo explained that the Subak irrigation system in Bali province is a form of local wisdom.

Water resources have important cultural value to the Indonesian people, with the Subak irrigation system in Bali having been practiced since the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage.

Water for the community is the glory of God while highlighting the spiritual and cultural value of water that must be managed together. This is in line with the current theme of the World Water Forum, “Water for Shared Prosperity”, which can be interpreted according to three basic principles.

These principles include avoiding competition, prioritizing equality and inclusive cooperation, and supporting peace and shared prosperity. “These three can only be achieved with one keyword, namely collaboration,” Jokowi said.

Collaboration is actually necessary to improve water quality and preserve its availability, in the face of the threat of a water crisis. Not only government, private sector and academia, water management must also involve the younger generation.

The younger generation could make a real contribution to maintaining the security and sustainability of water resources. The simplest ways were to prevent plastic waste from ending up in the ocean and to save water, said Cinta Laura, communications ambassador of the 10th WWF, at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) media center , in Bali, Monday May 20.

“The involvement of everyone in the protection and conservation of water resources will have a positive impact on the environment and of course on the climate,” she said.

Youth could also contribute to water conservation by spreading positive information about drinking water conservation and disaster mitigation through various communication channels.

Water conservation and waste conservation are a shared responsibility to ensure water sustainability for future generations.

The participation of all parties is therefore necessary to ensure water sustainability.

The 10th World Water Forum is taking place in Nusa Dua Bali from May 18 to 25 under the theme “Water for Shared Prosperity” and six sub-themes, namely water security and prosperity, l water for humans and nature, disaster risk reduction and management, governance, cooperation and hydro-diplomacy, sustainable water financing, and knowledge and innovation.

