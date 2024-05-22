Trump's fast-track trial in New York is a rebuke to the Supreme Court





This week was marked by milestones, good and bad, in two of the criminal cases against Donald Trump. The positive response came from his trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up interference in the 2016 election. There, prosecutors finished their closing arguments Monday, having presented a powerful case in the eyes of many, including one of the perpetrators (Eisen), present daily in court. On Tuesday, the defense also rested and Judge Juan Merchan told the jury to expect summaries and deliberations next week.

The negative step came in Washington, regarding federal charges against Trump in the District of Columbia for alleged interference in the 2020 election. On Monday, the Supreme Court passed a critical date, when precedent teaches that the dispute over the Trump's claim to presidential immunity should have been resolved. Whatever the outcome of the New York case, its rapid development should serve as a rebuke to the ethically conflicted Supreme Court justices who are blatantly and improperly blocking the Washington case.

The judges surely know that a president does not get a free pass on every crime.

The truth is that we should have already gotten a verdict or been close to getting a verdict in the federal prosecution brought by special counsel Jack Smith. This case concerns the plot that Trump allegedly orchestrated to manipulate the results of the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the January 6 insurrection. The Washington case was scheduled to begin in early March, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had said he was willing to postpone the New York case so that the Washington case could begin. With the federal trial estimated to last eight to 12 weeks, it would likely be over or completed by now.

The reason this did not happen is that a majority of the court decided to delay the administration of justice by considering the outrageous argument of Trump's presidential immunity. Trump argues that because he was president at the time of the alleged crimes, he is immune from prosecution in the case. But he doesn't stop there: His lawyers have presented a shocking theory of presidential power that would make him immune even if he ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate his political rivals (unless he was first impeached and convicted, which has never happened in American history). .

Agreeing to respond to this absurd assertion was legally useless. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., unanimously rejected it. The judges surely know that a president does not get a free pass on every crime. In all likelihood, the justices will reject Trump's position and perhaps present a narrower view of presidential immunity.

What's even more incredible is that the Supreme Court had the opportunity to consider the issue in December, as Smith had requested, but chose not to do so. He decided not to take up the case again until late February, then scheduled the hearing for April 25, the very last day of debate this session. And now it's dragging out to decide the case.

In Trump v. Anderson, the case deciding whether Trump could remain on the Colorado ballot as a presidential candidate despite constitutional limits on insurrectionists while holding office, the Supreme Court ruled ruled in favor of Trump just 25 days after oral arguments and just 61 days after he petitioned the court. court for review. He did so even though Trump remained on the ballot awaiting a decision. Tuesday was 26 days after the court heard oral arguments, 99-plus days since he appealed the D.C. Circuit's unanimous decision against him and 162-plus days since the Justice Department gave him initially asked to take up the matter. Yet there is no sign of a decision.

Given John Roberts' repeated statements about his concerns about the court's credibility, he owes the public a transparent accounting of how Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas can be allowed to continue serving in this case.

Additionally, recent revelations claim that there is deep bias among the court's openly pro-Trump justices and that Chief Justice John Roberts knew this when the court took the case. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito should have been impeached by any standard of judicial ethics. We already knew that Thomas' wife, Ginni, had been entangled in the run-up to January 6 and had been a witness in the Congressional investigation into the insurrection. Last Thursday, the shocking news broke: an upside-down flag, symbol of the Stop the Steal plot, was flying over Alitos' home shortly after the January 6 insurrection. News of the flag's existence filtered through to court, the New York Times reported, yet the incident was hidden from the public for years.

If Alito and Thomas had been challenged, it would have required the votes of the four other Republican-appointed justices, including Roberts, to take up the case. At a minimum, given Roberts' repeated statements about the court's credibility, he owes the public a transparent accounting of how Alito and Thomas can be allowed to continue serving in this case. The public must give similar explanations for its participation in the courts' decision to hear Fischer v. US, which is challenging insurrectionist convictions under the obstruction of an official proceeding law also at issue in the Trump trial.

The involvement of Thomas and Alito and the inability to explain it is further proof that this Supreme Court does not actually care about justice. The court should not have interfered with Smith's efforts to move the trial forward, and quickly. Americans deserve to know whether anyone running in this election is guilty of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the last one. Even for a body so clearly compromised, this is surely obvious. The Supreme Court has ruled with extraordinary speed in critical cases, from the Pentagon Papers to Watergate to Bush v. Gory. The court could have chosen to do the same thing here. This was not successful.

Meanwhile, in the New York trial, the prosecution appears on track to secure a conviction, which would be the first major blow to Trump's autocratic strategy of election shenanigans. Trump supporters understand this, which is why a throng of congressmen and state officials stepped up to courthouse microphones last week and why there was a deafening silence from the Supreme Court , which has still failed to issue an immunity decision.

If the pro-Trump judges in court cared as much about an insurrection as they did about protecting the former president, we would have already had a verdict in a trial regarding Trump's alleged role in the January 6 insurrection. The fact that we do not do so is damning, even surprising, evidence of these judges' true priority: protecting Donald Trump.

This has already gone way too far. Every day without a decision on immunity from the Supreme Court is an intentional delay that most likely ensures that Trump will not be held accountable for his alleged attempts to steal the last election before the next one. Chief Justice Roberts must demand that Justices Thomas and Alito not be allowed to participate in the ruling on the immunity case or any other decisions related to January 6. And the Senate should immediately hold hearings to investigate their conduct. Any other solution endangers the legitimacy of the courts, the rights of Americans, and the rule of law.

