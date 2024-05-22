Donald Trump's net worth plummets as Trump Media shares fall





Donald Trump's net worth is falling rapidly as investors continue to dump shares of his media and technology company.

RFK Jr. investing in GameStop is hilarious, says executive

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of the right-wing social media platform Truth Social, reported a pre-income tax loss of $327.6 million last quarter; That represents a net loss of $3.61 per share attributable to shareholders, according to a Monday regulatory filing. Revenue fell year over year to $770,500 from $1.12 million for the three months ended March.

TMTG stock fell more than 10% on Tuesday before paring some gains and closing down 8.6%, or $44.19 per share. Shares fell nearly half a percentage point in premarket trading Wednesday as some of the more than 621,000 shareholders, most of whom are retail investors, sell.

Trump is by far the largest owner of TMTG stock. As of Monday, it held 64.9% of shares outstanding, up from 57.6% in March.

As a result, the former president's net worth lost $481 million, a 6.5 percent drop to $6.9 billion, according to Forbes. That leaves Trump as the 410th richest person in the world, right between Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and Eswatini Nathan Kirsch.

Trump is currently waging several lawsuits and a re-election campaign against Democrat and incumbent US President Joe Biden. His campaign announced Tuesday that it would begin accepting donations in the form of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether to build a crypto army that will lead the campaign to victory in November.

A complicated launch

Instead of pursuing a traditional public launch, Trump Media joined Nasdaq by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, after years of delays.

In the weeks since its debut, the company's shares have been extremely volatile, peaking and plunging day by day, sometimes without any apparent explanation.

A week after its IPO, the company reported a 2023 operating loss of nearly $16 million, plus interest expense of $39.4 million, while generating just $4.1 million in revenue. income.

In the April 1 regulatory filing, Trump Media disclosed that it did not have the financial resources to maintain its operations for a reasonable period of time, which it defined as one year from the filing date, raising doubt substantial in terms of its ability to continue its activities. The company said it expects to continue to experience operating losses and negative cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this month, Trump Media replaced its auditing firm after the SEC permanently banned the company from its accounting duties due to findings of massive fraud. Trump Media warned last week that it would file its quarterly report late because of these changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/donald-trump-president-campaign-joe-biden-truth-social-1851492997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos