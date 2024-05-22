PM Modi to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Shivraj Singh Chouhan





Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. File | Photo credit: ANI

On May 21, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress and India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of “breaking the country” and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “bring the nation together.” In a poll in south Delhi in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister expressed confidence that if elected for a third time, Mr. Modi would take back the Kashmir (PoK) occupied by Pakistan. Mr. Chouhan said: “Under his leadership, the country has prospered and is poised to become a world leader. » “The Congress and Nehru, on the other hand, committed the sin of breaking the country. If (former Prime Minister) Nehru had not stopped the (1947) war and allowed it to continue for three days If there were any more, the whole of Kashmir would have been destroyed to be part of India today. There would have been no PoK,” he said. The BJP leader claimed that Modi would get PoK back if he was voted to power again. He vowed to uphold the “pride of Mother India and the people of Delhi” and expressed confidence that the BJP would win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Mr. Chouhan accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “misleading” people who helped him set up the Aam Aadmi Party. “He (Kejriwal) has deceived so many people and sidelined them. From Anna Hazare and Prashant Bhushan to Kumar Vishwas, he has betrayed them all. Swati Maliwal has just been added to this list,” a- he asserted. Mr. Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence. The AAP claimed that Maliwal was “blackmailed” by the BJP to be part of the “conspiracy” against the chief minister as she was facing charges in a corruption case. illegal recruitment. Attacking the INDIA opposition bloc, Mr Chouhan called it an “alliance of constraint”. “These people cannot run the country properly. They have not even revealed the name of their prime ministerial candidate. Only Prime Minister Modi can lead the country effectively and take it to new heights,” a- he added.

