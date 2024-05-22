Uyghur group says it faces Chinese “repression” in France

Text size





A Uyghur organization said members of the ethnic group in France face “intimidation and harassment” amounting to “repression” by the Chinese state in a complaint filed Wednesday.

The European Uyghur Institute (IODE) said acts of intimidation intensified during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France earlier this month.

Beijing is behind “acts of intimidation, harassment and repeated threats against members of the Uighur diaspora in France, as well as against people supporting the Uighur cause,” a statement said. he declared in a press release.

Such acts “are increasing and becoming more systematic at a worrying speed,” he adds.

According to the IODE, “international repression intensified during President Xi Jinping’s official visit to France” in early May.

Xi's trip to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations with Paris saw him welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée and treated to a traditional meal in the Pyrenees mountains.

Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have sought to dissuade Xi from his close partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin, tightened since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

IODE cited specific allegations of Chinese harassment, including the disruption of a theater performance held on May 5 while Xi was in Paris.

“The organizers were intimidated by different groups suspected of being orchestrated by Chinese security services,” the statement said.

On May 8, Gulbahar Jalilova, “a refugee in Paris since October 2020”, was the target of intimidation, even kidnapping “by Chinese agents” in front of her building.

IODE included photographs of the incident involving Jalilova, a former inmate of a Chinese detention camp.

There are “huge impacts of these practices on the physical and mental health of members of the Uyghur community in France,” it says.

The newspaper Le Monde reported this week that the DGSI and Paris police had identified “Chinese state agents belonging to the security services during a failed 'intimidation action' on May 8 against a political refugee from Uyghur origin.

The Chinese embassy in Paris on Wednesday called the report “fake news”, “riddled with errors” and “obvious falsifications”, in a message published on its website.

The Uighurs, largely Sunni Muslims, are the largest ethnic group in northwest China's Xinjiang province.

Bloody attacks attributed to Islamists and separatists have long ravaged the region.

Since 2017, more than a million Uyghurs and members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups have been detained in “re-education camps,” inflicting widespread human rights violations, according to Western surveys and humanitarian groups.

China describes some camps as “vocational training centers”.

