



Interview with Imran Khan I struggled with severe depression and lived in the US for a few years – Exclusive

Imran Khan has been away from showbiz for a while now. For those who came late, Imran made his big Bollywood debut in 2008 with the hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, in which he starred opposite Genelia. Imran appeared in several successful romantic comedies, but he failed to achieve success in the industry like his competitors at the time, like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, etc.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Zoom, Imran Khan revealed that he had been suffering from severe depression for years.

WATCH THE FULL BRUTALLY HONEST INTERVIEW BELOW:

Imran Khan on his depression

After the debacle of Katti Batti (2015), Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan has been absent from the screens for 9 years now. While having a frank conversation with us, Imran said: I was not well. I was battling very deep and severe depression. I have been out of the country for quite a long time. My father lives in California. So, I like to spend time there and here too. I've spent my life bouncing between here and there. I spent a lot of time with my father.

Talking about his mental health, the Break Ke Baad actor said: My mental health was not good. It wasn't in the right place at all. I had to take a step back from the work I was doing. I had to fully concentrate on my recovery.

Now, Imran has started bonding with people again. He is now ready to return to his work in showbiz and is eager to bounce back.

About Imran Khan

Imran Khan has worked in several big films. Some of his popular films are Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Break Ke Baad.

We at Times Now/Zoom wish Imran Khan all the best for his new innings in showbiz!

