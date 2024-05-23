Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump, even though she previously said he's 'not qualified' to be president





Washington — Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday she will vote for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, even though she previously called him “unqualified” to lead the country.

Haley, in her first public political appearance since suspending her campaign, announced that she would vote for Trump, despite all of his intense and extensive criticism of the indicted former president's actions and character. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration.

Since the start of the year, Haley has called Trump “unhinged” and “more unhinged than he's ever been.” At a rally in February, Haley called Trump “unqualified to be president of the United States,” after lambasting Haley's deployed husband.

“I will vote for Trump,” Haley said during Wednesday’s event at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC. “That said, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.”

In her speech suspending her campaign in March, Haley said she had always supported the Republican Party candidate, but quoted former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who said: “Never just follow the crowd.” Always make up your mind.”

“It is now up to Donald Trump to win the votes of those in our party and beyond who did not support him,” Haley said when she withdrew from the race. “And I hope he does. At its best, politics is about rallying people to your cause, not rejecting them. And our conservative cause sorely needs more people. Now is his time to choose .”

In a May 11 post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Haley “was not being considered” to be his vice presidential nominee.

Following Haley's announcement, the Biden campaign said “nothing has changed” for Republicans who voted for Haley.

“Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to vote against Donald Trump in the primaries and who care deeply about the future of our democracy, stand firmly with our allies against foreign adversaries and work across the aisle to get things done for the American people – while rejecting the chaos, division and violence that Donald Trump embodies,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign. .

— Nidia Cavazos contributed to this report.

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

