Imran Khan clarifies that there will be no talks without return of public mandate: Ali Muhammad Khan





Panjotha claims Imran held in death cell, PTI legal team stopped outside Adiala jail for six hours

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan had made it clear that there would be no talks without the return of public mandate and release of PTI leaders and workers, PTI channel reported 24NewsHD television.

Addressing a press conference outside Adiala jail after meeting the PTI founder, Ali Muhammad said it was nothing short of a miracle that he was allowed to meet the PTI founder .

He said it was Adiala prison, not Guantanamo Bay, where PTI leaders and workers were not allowed to meet their leader. He wondered if it was a crime to meet the leader. “I met PTI founder today, will this harm the country?

He said Khan's worst rival admitted he was an honest man. The PTI leader said the country would not function according to the will of individuals but according to the will of 25 million people of the country.

He asked the government that if the country wanted to run according to the constitution, it was not enough to hold elections, it was necessary to make the electoral process transparent.

Ali Muhammad expressed anger over the attack on PTI spokesperson Rauf Hasan in Islamabad. He said that Rauf Hasan was a 70-year-old citizen alongside Imran Khan. He asked, “Will Rauf Hasan and I leave Imran Khan with threats?”

He claimed that Imran Khan called Pakistan Zindabad all over the world. Khan's mother died of cancer, but the PTI founder vowed that no one else's mother would be allowed to die of cancer.

Ali Muhammad said the government was passing new laws to silence the voice of the media. He wondered why the ban on court reporting was imposed?

He also congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi and his family. He said PTI leaders were getting relief from courts because all the cases were false. He said that Imran Kahn would soon give the call for protest and the entire nation was ready to respond to this call.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha said that Imran Khan was kept in a death cell. He complained that the PTI legal team failed to hear the 190 million pound case, adding that today the PTI legal team was arrested outside the prison for five to six hours.

Panjotha said a lengthy jail trial means the PTI founders will be punished. He said that regarding PTI chief's release on bail, the government is giving many excuses.

He said during the hearing so far, no allegations could be proven against the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi. He claimed that the trustee of Al-Qadir Trust did not get any benefits as the fourth part of Toshakhana started today.

He said the PTI stood for the rule of law. In the Cipher case, the FIA ​​prosecutor admitted that it was written in the cipher that there was a need to remove Imran Khan from the government.

Panjotha said the attack on Rauf Hassan was intolerable. He said the government had used all tactics against the PTI and failed to realize its interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.24newshd.tv/22-May-2024/imran-khan-clarifies-no-talks-sans-return-of-public-mandate-ali-muhammad-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos