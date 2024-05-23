'Congress has destroyed many generations…': PM Modi slams Rahul after saying system is aligned against lower castes | News from India





NEW DELHI: Take a look at Congress Deputy Rahul Gandhi following his recent statement that the “system was aligned against the lower castes”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that the congressional system has “destroyed many generations of SC-ST-OBC “.

Addressing an election rally at Dwarka in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “Sometimes while lying, the truth comes out of the mouth of the Shehzada. Shehzada confessed a great truth. He admitted that the system that was formed during the time of his grandmother, father and mother was severely contrary to Dalits upside down and Adivasis.

“This Congress system has destroyed generations of ST, SC and OBC. Today, Shehzada himself admitted it,” he added.

This statement came after Rahul said that he was part of the system since the day he was born and was aligned against the lower castes.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP was addressing an election rally in Haryana's Panchkula and said his father and grandmother had been Prime Ministers and he knew how the system worked and whom he favored and protected.

“I've been in the system since I was born. I understand the system from the inside. You can't hide the system from me. How it works, who it favors, how it favors, who it protects, who it attacks, I know everything because I come from the system,” Rahul said.

“When my grandmother was the Prime Minister, my father was the Prime Minister, and when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, I used to go to the Prime Minister's house. So I know how the system works from the inside. I can tell you one thing , the system aligns itself against the lower castes, severely and at all levels…”, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/congress-destroyed-many-generations-pm-modi-slams-rahul-after-he-said-system-aligned-against-lower-castes/articleshow/110339211.cms

