



P.President Trump's decision Thursday to announce about $50 billion in China-specific tariffs speaks to the cold wind that has swept the president's relationship with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. China is currently preparing its own tariffs. That said, the increasingly antagonistic relationship between Trump and Xi does not simply translate into tariffs. In recent days, the two leaders have taken other steps reflecting their growing animosity. Enter Taiwan, for example. Last week, Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law. Calling for more high-level visits between top U.S. and Taiwanese leaders, the legislation has sparked fury from Beijing, which considers Taiwan a province in rebellion. As expected, China's response was emotional, warning of possible military action. Even so, there is a much broader portfolio of differences between the United States and China. China has strongly rejected U.S. efforts to strengthen the Iran nuclear deal, choosing instead to strengthen its military and economic ties with Tehran. China continues to gain influence among US allies through a range of military and economic incentives and threats. In response, the Trump administration is sending visiting carrier groups to Vietnam and recently announced a new realpolitik strategy intended to limit Chinese ambitions. That animosity marks a stark difference between today and last November, when Trump visited Beijing and laughed with Xi at various high-society events. So what triggered this uneasiness? It seems clear that Trump has lost confidence in Xi as a close friend and partner. Most obvious here is Xi's evident reluctance to help Trump redress the US-China trade imbalance and the US president's concerns about intellectual property theft. And while Xi's reluctance to cede ground is fundamentally unsurprising, Trump appears to have believed that his personal relationship with Xi would make a difference. To be fair to Trump, he deserves credit for breaking with Xi just when the Chinese thought their red carpet spectacle had fixed him. Yet Trump's declining trust in Xi is also partly driven by China's disinterest in helping the United States resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. Although China has been positive toward North Korea, it has taken few concrete steps to put major pressure on Kim Jong Un's regime. It appears that Trump has now attended enough intelligence briefings to uncover the truth. This leaves one final question: are these prices the right decision? Because of their context, I say yes. Don't get me wrong, I'm an avowed free trade advocate, but linking these tariffs to China's theft of intellectual property is a good thing. After all, when it comes to intellectual property theft, China is like the alien machines in “War of the Worlds.”.“Physically and in cyberspace, Chinese intelligence officers and agents are flying everywhere hoovering up whatever classified information they can retrieve. The scale and ambition of their efforts are vast, the damage to U.S. interests amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars, and Chinese efforts to hide their fingerprints are often nonexistent. This threatens America's comparative advantage and our economic ability to lay the foundation for future prosperity. For this reason, Trump is right to introduce Xi to the curve.

