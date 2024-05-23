Political scientist Ian Bremmer – Republic World





< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> “Even though India remains a very poor country, it has done a lot to combat inequality during Modi's ten years of rule,” Bremmer said | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to retain power “quite easily” during the current legislative elections, political scientist Ian Bremmer said on Wednesday. Unlike the upcoming US elections, where aspects such as legitimacy of voting could come to the fore, Indian elections are not “controversial”, he told PTI after an interaction with Indian leaders organized by the group industrial CII. “Unless there is a shock, most of the world thinks that Modi is going to win this election quite easily. And that the result will be very similar to what we had last time,” Bremmer said, adding that that would help. also obtain coherence in the economic policies of the new government. “Indian elections are not very controversial. India is a large democracy that has demonstrated an unusual level of stability over the past decade and will continue to do so,” he added. Asked about concerns raised over delays in sharing voting data, the founder of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said he had not heard of them and added that the world saw India as an economic history and the deepening of its relations with the United States. “Nationally, in India, it's a big problem, I'm not a national analyst of India. Globally, no attention,” Bremmer added. He said there was “a bit” of attention around Modi's shift to Hindu nationalism and that he was personally part of the brand. “It perhaps implies a level of weakness or a level of defensiveness in wanting to make sure that they continue to occupy the seats that they have,” he said, adding that it is there from a marginal history in the United States. Responding to a question about concerns expressed by some Western countries about India, Bremmer said: “There have certainly been certain tendencies in India to restrict NGOs, to restrict the media, these are illiberal tendencies which worry, frankly, people like me. But you have to look at the broader context. He said the United States' conduct on issues such as minority rights and women's issues is contrary to its stated values ​​and is also “regressive.” Bremmer, however, said that under U.S. President Joe Biden, there is a head of state who is ready to look at problems through the prism of values ​​but if If Donald Trump came to power, there would be a president who would have a very transactional vision. India is one of the few major economies in the world where the outcome of the upcoming US elections does not matter, and relations are likely to be strong and stable if Trump or Biden wins. He said India had “fundamentally mishandled” the controversy over the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but was quick to add that the Indian government had “legitimate reasons” to be concerned of the fate of Sikh radicals in Canada and elsewhere. In the case of the United States, where an alleged plot to kill a Sikh radical was foiled, the issue was treated “much more seriously” by India, he said. India is soon expected to become the third-largest economy, and it is “inevitable” that such problems will arise as economic weight increases, he said. “India is becoming more powerful and richer at a time when the world order is becoming more difficult,” he explained. He also expressed reservations about the concentration of capital in India, but added that although India is still a very poor country, it has done much to combat inequality during Modi's ten years of rule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/elections/narendra-modi-is-going-to-win-this-election-pretty-easily-political-scientist-ian-bremmer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos